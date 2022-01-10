Housing inventory, market shifts and generating listings are the topics that dominated 2021’s top 10 stories, contributed from the Inman community.

1. Bubble Trouble: The housing crash will be even worse than I predicted

BY CHRIS DRAYER

This is the homeseller market crash. Inventory is at historic lows, affordability is rapidly eroding, and rates are climbing. In this first of two opposing opinion pieces on the housing crash, Chris Drayer shares why the classic phrase “now is the time to buy” couldn’t be farther from the truth.

2. 10 best closing gift ideas for Realtors that clients will not forget

BY JIMMY BURGESS

Jimmy Burgess rounded up his top 10 closing gifts that are working for agents right now (No. 10 is straight from his playbook). They’re highly personalized, memorable, shareable and relationship-cementing.

3. Agent commissions are headed for a reckoning: 3 things to consider

BY JOHNNY HANNA

The great uncoupling of commissions is coming. Whether it’s government intervention or voluntary innovation, as the DOJ versus NAR battle shows, change will happen in the industry. Consumers are asking for it. Agents and brokers who choose innovation over resistance and do right by clients will be the ones who thrive.

4. 12 ways to generate listings in a low-inventory market

BY BERNICE ROSS

Last week at Inman Connect, how to cope with low-inventory markets was a hot topic. Here are 12 additional ways to proactively persuade potential sellers to put their properties on the market now.

5. Here’s how I generated $11M in listings — in 3 months

BY JIMMY BURGESS

Despite the lack of inventory and the hyper-competitive market, agents who implement this simple strategy can generate listings now and return business down the road.

6. Is independent contractor status for real estate agents coming to an end?


BY BERNICE ROSS

If passed, the PRO Act would make the “ABC” test for independent contractor status the law of the land and would classify most real estate professionals and almost all other gig workers as employees.

7. Low inventory? 11 ways to generate more listings ASAP

BY JIMMY BURGESS

Your ability to generate listings will be key in this being your best year in this business. Take action on one or more of these 11 strategies, and you will see your opportunities to take more listings expand.

8. Bidding wars are cooling off: How to prepare for a shift


BY CARA AMEER

What happens when the market starts to tilt in buyers’ favor? Here’s what agents need to be thinking through, preparing for and learning about to better serve their future clients.

9. 9 questions everyone’s asking about Zillow’s IDX shift

BY JAY THOMPSON

Zillow has officially shifted to IDX. What does that mean for you and your business? Jay Thompson answers all your lingering questions.

10. How long will the housing shortage last? Years — here’s why

BY BEN CABALLERO

Thinking optimistically and knowing a little about U.S. homebuilders and American ingenuity, builders might create an average of 2 million homes annually and achieve a supply-demand balance in about six years.

