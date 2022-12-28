From goal setting to planning to lead generation, marketing, client service and accountability, the checklists of things to do are endless. Here are eight daily rituals to keep you on track.

Entrepreneurs, especially real estate professionals, face the huge challenge of being in charge of every facet of their business. Anyone in the industry will attest it’s not easy.

From goal setting to planning to lead generation, marketing, client service and accountability, the checklists of things to do are endless.

One of the biggest questions I get from agents is, how do I get it all done so I can build a business with fewer ebbs and flows while maintaining a quality of life?

Putting systems and automation in place is one critically important piece of the equation.

Adding structure and rituals to your day is equally as important. Structure blocks time for specific activities. It forces you to prioritize and stay accountable to yourself and your business. Rituals are the activities that keep you on track.

Here are eight daily rituals I recommend to boost your productivity in 2023:

Wake up, meditate and move (45-minutes) This is just like putting your oxygen mask on first. Taking time to exercise and clear your mind will set the tone for all interactions and help you mentally prepare for any challenges. Shower and prepare for the day (45-minutes) After a steamy shower, that feeling of warmth and relaxation is a natural anti-depressant. Layer After a steamy shower, that feeling of warmth and relaxation is a natural anti-depressant. Layer meditation and movement on top, and you’re ready to start your day at the highest level. Tend to your kids/dog/garden (45 minutes) Your oxygen mask is on at this point, and you’re ready to begin serving others in your life. Make yourself a cup of your favorite morning beverage and tend to your family, pets, or other personal responsibilities. Lead generation (90 minutes) Now it’s time to sit down and start Now it’s time to sit down and start prospecting . For many agents and brokers, this is the hardest part of the day, so why not get it done and put it behind you? Examples of prospecting include: engaging with friends and followers on social media, making the calls on your list, writing personal notes, and sending follow-up emails or texts. Break for lunch (45 minutes ) Your prospecting resulted in several appointments, and you’re feeling terrific. Now’s the time to stand up, step away, give your body some nourishment and maybe even take a walk. Serve clients (120 minutes) The bulk of your time is set aside for client service. Writing and negotiating offers, solving problems, preparing for appointments, attending inspections, etc. Marketing (60 minutes) Your Your marketing time is the time spent creating original content or planning events. Writing your blog or newsletter, recording a quick video or podcast, batch-creating your video show, or scheduling your social media are all marketing activities. Family/personal time Take a deep breath. You’ve just had an incredibly productive day. It’s time to reconnect with yourself and your people.

There will always be curve balls, so it’s essential to remain flexible, but if you commit to a structure such as this and protect non-negotiable things, I guarantee you will boost your productivity in 2023.

Christine George is the co-founder of Post & Beam Creative. She is also a blogger and author of BelieveInBalance.net and the co-host of the Know Like Trust podcast.