Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, announced on Monday a new effort to combat algorithmic discrimination in housing advertisements, following over a year of negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The company launched its Variance Reduction System (VRS) this week, a provision in the settlement Meta worked out with the DOJ as a result of a lawsuit filed by the government in New York federal court that claims the social media giant used a “discriminatory algorithm” that gave preference to certain demographic groups over others when displaying housing advertisements. The government said the algorithm violated the Fair Housing Act.

Meta will eventually extend the VRS to include its ads for employment and credit, it announced Monday. It will also discontinue the use of Special Ad Audiences, according to the statement.