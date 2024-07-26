Real estate software company MoxiWorks has been building its 150+ member MoxiCloud network for years to help users solve challenges its products may not address. The latest to be selected is SOCi, a powerful online marketing solution.

Real estate software company MoxiWorks has selected SOCi, a powerful online marketing solution that works with some of the business world’s most recognized names, as the latest in its 150+ member MoxiCloud network, according to a July 25 press release. The release describes SOCi as “the leading co-marketing cloud for multi-location enterprises.”

The digital marketing company’s software automates everything from social media and display advertising to customer surveys and product reviews, among other marketing tactics. It also tackles online reputation management and SEO strategy.

“This partnership enables brokers and agents to effortlessly post real estate listings — whether they’re new listings, open houses, price reductions, or closings — directly to their social media channels,” MoxiWorks said in the release.

While there are a number of real estate-specific companies that handle such needs, even MoxiWorks itself, SOCi’s advantage is that it brings case studies, feedback and business intelligence from customers like Ford, Jersey Mike’s, KOA, Ace Hardware, Rent-A-Center, SportClips and Marcos Pizza, among many others. External insights can be powerful drivers of improvement for real estate brands.

“Everyone knows how important social media is for promoting not only a real estate listing but an agent and their brand as well,” said Krista Hannahs, MoxiWorks’ Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships, in a statement. “We’re excited to have a powerhouse tool like SOCi in our MoxiCloud partner program to offer agents technology that truly simplifies their social media management, especially for large brokerages with multiple franchises and locations.”

Of specific interest to MoxiWorks customers may be SOCi’s Genius Social, an AI-driven social media content planner and assistant. Hyper-localized content and marketing insights can be assembled into sequential posts with a centralized calendar, optimized for long-term engagement and focused on specific zip codes or regions within one.

Because of the deep integration, users are assured that all listing data, copy and relevant marketing assets are pushed through to SOCi’s interface. There’s a full automation option for those with more listings than time, as well as total manual oversight for those who want to be more deliberate with how messaging is disseminated.

Richard Lumsden, senior vice president of business development at SOCi, said in the release that his company’s suite of features can help new agents become market authorities, and established agents scale “without lifting a finger.”

“This powerful partnership ensures maximum efficiency and effectiveness in social media management for brokers and agents,” Lumsden said.

In March, RealReports joined MoxiCloud, and in February, it was custom app builders HomeStack.

SOCi set up a website on the partnership at www.meetsoci.com/moxiworks-integration. MoxiWorks is based in Seattle and states that it powers more than 800 brokerages and 400,000 agents.

