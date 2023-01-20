New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here .

If you’re looking for a way to keep your upfront costs down but still have a steady flow of leads coming into your business, Jimmy Burgess recommends these companies.

Opendoor faces a fight for survival after “an abrupt strategy pivot” sent Opendoor into 2023 “without a proven business model.” Here are the five biggest challenges facing the king of a troubled business model.

As part of the deal, the real estate franchisor also agreed to create a task force to “enhance compliance” with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Economic uncertainty is putting pressure on real estate agents’ databases. Hot leads have simmered, and suddenly business is harder to come by. That’s why referrals are more valuable than ever.

National Association of Realtors’ membership edged ever closer to 1.6 million in 2022, but the real estate trade group expects a drop this year, according to data provided to Inman.