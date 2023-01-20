On a budget? 10 lead sources with no upfront costs
If you’re looking for a way to keep your upfront costs down but still have a steady flow of leads coming into your business, Jimmy Burgess recommends these companies.
Opendoor in 2023: The iBuying king and a business model in turmoil
Opendoor faces a fight for survival after “an abrupt strategy pivot” sent Opendoor into 2023 “without a proven business model.” Here are the five biggest challenges facing the king of a troubled business model.
Keller Williams to pay $40M to settle cold call class action lawsuit
As part of the deal, the real estate franchisor also agreed to create a task force to “enhance compliance” with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.
Ramping up referral business is more important than ever in 2023
Economic uncertainty is putting pressure on real estate agents’ databases. Hot leads have simmered, and suddenly business is harder to come by. That’s why referrals are more valuable than ever.
Number of Realtors hits new record high for 4th-straight year
National Association of Realtors’ membership edged ever closer to 1.6 million in 2022, but the real estate trade group expects a drop this year, according to data provided to Inman.
