New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

On a budget? 10 lead sources with no upfront costs

Canva

If you’re looking for a way to keep your upfront costs down but still have a steady flow of leads coming into your business, Jimmy Burgess recommends these companies.

Opendoor in 2023: The iBuying king and a business model in turmoil

Opendoor faces a fight for survival after “an abrupt strategy pivot” sent Opendoor into 2023 “without a proven business model.” Here are the five biggest challenges facing the king of a troubled business model.

Keller Williams to pay $40M to settle cold call class action lawsuit

Used gavel on a stack of money. Credit: spxChrome and Getty Images

As part of the deal, the real estate franchisor also agreed to create a task force to “enhance compliance” with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Ramping up referral business is more important than ever in 2023

Markus Spiske, Unsplash, Michał Parzuchowski, AJ Canaria, Inman, Jim Dalrymple II, Zillow, Getty Images, Alastair Pike, Yellow Dog Productions and Drew Angerer

Economic uncertainty is putting pressure on real estate agents’ databases. Hot leads have simmered, and suddenly business is harder to come by. That’s why referrals are more valuable than ever.

Number of Realtors hits new record high for 4th-straight year

National Association of Realtors’ membership edged ever closer to 1.6 million in 2022, but the real estate trade group expects a drop this year, according to data provided to Inman.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×