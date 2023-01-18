It’s Agent Appreciation Month here at Inman. Join us to celebrate all that agents do, all month long. Craving total access? Take advantage of our Agent Appreciation Sale, and subscribe to Inman Select for only $99.
Real estate can be a challenging and rewarding field, and there are many books out there that can help professionals in the industry succeed. For the past six years, I’ve made a point to read every real estate book I can get my hands on. Many authors publish a book just to say they did; others were clearly written to sell a coaching platform.
There are thousands of real estate books available on Amazon, but the best include real-world stories and actionable advice. I often judge books based on how many pages I’ve dogeared and my notes in the margins.
This year, I went through my bookcase to curate a list of 10 must-read real estate books for 2023. Here they are in no particular order:
Dominant Thoughts: Things Grow Where Our Minds Go
Chris Heller and Greg S. Reid
This book is all about the power of positive thinking and how it can help real estate professionals achieve success. It encourages readers to focus on the things they want to achieve and provides strategies for overcoming challenges and setbacks.
Too Nice For Sales: A Practical Guide to Ethical Lead Conversion
Barry Jenkins
This book is a must-read for real estate professionals who want to build long-term relationships with clients while still being effective at closing deals. It provides practical tips for building trust and converting leads ethically.
Ninja Selling: Subtle Skills. Big Results
Larry Kendall
This book is all about how to be a successful salesperson in the real estate industry. It covers the subtle skills that are essential for building trust and closing deals, such as how to listen effectively, ask the right questions and tailor your approach to each client.
Shift: How Top Real Estate Agents Tackle Tough Times
Gary Keller
This book is a must-read for anyone looking to succeed in the real estate industry, especially during times of economic uncertainty. It provides practical strategies for navigating tough markets and staying ahead of the competition.
What to Post: How to Create Engaging Social Media Content that Builds Your Brand and Gets Results
Chelsea Peitz
In the digital age, social media is an essential tool for real estate professionals. This book provides practical tips for creating engaging content that helps you build your brand and attract new clients.
Human-Centered Communication: A Business Case Against Digital Pollution
Ethan Beute and Stephen Pacinelli
This book is all about the importance of effective communication in the real estate industry. It covers the impact of digital pollution on communication and provides strategies for building strong, human-centered relationships with clients.
The Art of the CMA: Win Hearts, Minds, and Loyalty by Mastering Real Estate’s Most Versatile Tool
Greg Robertson and Charles Warnock
A CMA, or comparative market analysis, is an essential tool for real estate professionals. This book covers everything you need to know about creating effective CMAs, including how to gather and interpret data, present findings to clients and win their loyalty.
The Conversion Code: Stop Chasing Leads and Start Attracting Clients
Chris Smith
This book is a must-read for real estate professionals looking to build a successful business. It covers the latest strategies for attracting and converting leads, including how to use social media and other digital tools effectively.
Mindset, Methods & Metrics: Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent
Brandon Doyle, Nicholas Dreher and Marshall Saunders
This book is all about the mindset, methods and metrics you need to succeed in the modern real estate industry. It covers everything from setting goals and building a business plan to using data and technology to drive success.
How to be a Great Real Estate Agent: The Principles of Client-Oriented Real Estate (CORE)
Joe Rand
This book is a must-read for real estate professionals who want to build long-term relationships with their clients. It covers the principles of client-oriented real estate (CORE) and provides practical strategies for delivering excellent customer service and building trust.
I love books because they provide an easy way to learn others’ life lessons distilled down into a couple of hundred pages and for typically around $15. Talk about a shortcut to success. Sure there is often a lot of fluff and regurgitated content, but even if you just get one or two nuggets that you can apply to your business that is certainly worth the time and nominal monetary investment.
Until next year, I hope you enjoy this list. A lot of thought went into the selection, but it’s by no means exhaustive. I invite you to share what you’re currently reading or some of your favorites in the comments below.
Bonus:
Real Estate Prospecting: Create a Million-Dollar Life Through Relationships, Online Leads, Technology, and Social Media
Tristan Ahumada
Be sure to pre-order Tristan’s upcoming book to be released this spring, it is sure to be a bestseller.
Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.
Comments