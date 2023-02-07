Following the announcement of his untimely departure from SERHANT. after just one year, Tamir Shemesh has now joined Nest Seekers International, his fourth brokerage in the past six years.

Top-producing Manhattan broker Tamir Shemesh has joined Nest Seekers International following an untimely departure from SERHANT., The Real Deal reported on Monday.

The move comes as Shemesh’s departure from SERHANT. was announced last week, although the reason for Shemesh’s termination was not made public. Shemesh was with SERHANT. for about one year.

Nest Seekers said in a press statement on Tuesday that Shemesh “left SERHANT. to join Nest Seekers.” The brokerage confirmed to The Real Deal that Shemesh’s team would also be joining him at Nest Seekers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tamir to Nest Seekers and look forward to facilitating his multi-market expansion,” Nest Seekers CEO Eddie Shapiro said in a press statement.

“We have done this successfully for a number of superstars,” Shapiro added. “Our global infrastructure will make it easy for Tamir to service his affluent clients and their international real estate portfolios, with the added support of our powerful in-house marketing machine. More importantly, Tamir’s listings and personal brand will now be celebrated and get national and international exposure like no other.”

Nest Seekers marks the fourth real estate brokerage Shemesh has worked for in the last six years. Prior to SERHANT., Shemesh was at Douglas Elliman (for his second time) after departing Corcoran Group in 2017 following a dispute with senior management. Sources told The Real Deal at the time that Shemesh was asked to leave the firm on that occasion. Before Corcoran, he had been with Douglas Elliman from 1997 to 2011.

“I am overwhelmingly impressed by Nest Seekers’ global reach, infrastructure and class-A storefronts in top international markets,” Shemesh said in a statement. “I am excited to work alongside a CEO who is laser-focused on supporting my growth on a local and global scale. It is Nest Seekers’ collaborative and supportive company culture, and true global reach that ultimately won me over.”

The Shemesh Team ranked No. 7 in The Real Deal’s 2021 ranking of Manhattan brokers, closing $279 million across 47 deals.

Nest Seekers undoubtedly saw a significant loss of star power when Ryan Serhant left the firm in 2020 to found SERHANT. However, the brokerage has been building new stars since then with “Selling the Hamptons,” a reality show that premiered on Discovery+ at the beginning of 2022, and is now available on HBO Max. The show features Nest Seekers agents J.B. Andreassi, Kenny Arias, Mia Calabrese, Bianca D’Alessio, Michael Fulfree and Peggy Zabakolas.

