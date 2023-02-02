The motivation for Shemesh’s termination was not immediately known and came just over one year after Shemesh and his four-person team moved to SERHANT. from Douglas Elliman.

SERHANT., the media-forward brokerage led by Million Dollar Listing alum Ryan Serhant, has terminated one of Manhattan’s top brokers, Tamir Shemesh, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday.

The motivation for Shemesh’s termination was not immediately known and came just over one year after Shemesh and his four-person team moved to SERHANT. from Douglas Elliman. As of Wednesday, the broker’s page on the SERHANT. website had an error message instead of Shemesh’s profile.

Inman was unable to reach Shemesh for comment.

The departure is the latest in a series of sudden and inexplicable brokerage exits for Shemesh in recent years. When he left Douglas Elliman in January 2022, both he and the brokerage declined to publicly comment. In 2017, Shemesh left the Corcoran Group suddenly after six years with the company following a dispute with senior management. At the time, Shemesh said the decision for him to leave the firm was mutual, but The Real Deal’s sources said he was actually asked to leave the company.

Shemesh joined Douglas Elliman shortly thereafter, having previously been with Douglas Elliman from 1997 to 2011 before moving to Corcoran.

When he joined SERHANT. at the beginning of 2022, Shemesh was a big acquisition for the brokerage as a consistent top producer over the years.

In 2021, the Shemesh Team closed $279 million across 47 transactions and ranked No. 7 in The Real Deal’s rankings of Manhattan teams that year.

The team has marketed and sold a number of luxury projects with SERHANT.’s new development division. Some of the projects include Greenpoint, Brooklyn’s 1080 Lorimer, a 29-unit luxury development; and the Upper West Side’s The Westly, a luxury condo building at 251 West 91st St.

