The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned on Tuesday that operators of mortgage comparison-shopping platforms may be violating RESPA if they manipulate search results to coerce kickbacks.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us August 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Last year’s rapid runup in mortgage rates makes it more important than ever for homebuyers to shop around, but some comparison sites that claim to help you do the legwork may be breaking the law by steering borrowers to lenders that pay them for traffic.

That’s the gist of a warning shot federal regulators fired over the bow of mortgage comparison-shopping platforms Tuesday, in the form of guidance intended to protect consumers from “pay-to-play” tactics.

In an advisory opinion, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau spelled out how operators of mortgage comparison-shopping platforms can run afoul of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), which targets unearned kickbacks and referral fees that can increase the cost of obtaining and closing a home loan.

In a nutshell, the bureau said comparison shopping sites are violating RESPA if they provide “enhanced placement or otherwise steer consumers” to lenders based on compensation paid by lenders to the site, rather than basing their rankings on neutral criteria like the interest rates and fees charged by the lender.

Rohit Chopra

“Given the rise in mortgage interest rates, it is even more important for homebuyers to shop and compare loan offers,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement announcing the new guidance. “We are working to ensure that online platforms are not manipulating their search results in order to coerce kickbacks from lenders.”

In a more detailed dive into the topic, Chopra noted that comparison-shopping platforms “have exploded into multiple markets including insurance, travel, and banking.”

“When designed and operated legally, these platforms provide a valuable service and help consumers make sound financial decisions,” Chopra said. “But in practice, the game is sometimes rigged when companies that operate comparison-shopping platforms coerce payments to skew the offers presented to consumers instead of acting as fair referees.”

Chopra said consumers who are deceived by such practices “may face higher prices, be set up to pay thousands of additional dollars in interest, and unwittingly participate in a market that is anti-competitive” and which also harms honest mortgage lenders, brokers and loan officers.

“Honest mortgage professionals shouldn’t feel that middlemen get to extort fees for them to be able to compete and have their mortgage offerings seen by consumers,” Chopra said.

Chopra cited a 2020 settlement between the Federal Trade Commission and comparison site LendEDU.com to resolve to allegations that the website’s operators claimed to provide unbiased information about student loans, personal loans, and credit cards, but in fact favored companies that paid for placement.

“If similar conduct is observed in the mortgage market, the CFPB will not hesitate to act,” Chopra warned.

Get Inman’s Extra Credit Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×