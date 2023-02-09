Just released! Inman Access gives you the opportunity to learn from the experts in an immersive online experience. Class topics range from agent basics, marketing and branding, technology and innovation, trends and predictions, and more.

What To Post: Straight-Forward and Fail Proof Strategies to Create Engaging Content with Chelsea Peitz

A fast-paced, how-to session where you will learn the “5 S” strategy for creating content that connects and converts. We will also dive into how algorithms work and how you can create high-value, engagement-worthy content that positions you as a trusted authority in your hyper-local market.

Agents: Here’s How to Crush It in 2023 with Anthony Lamacchia

It’s time to change the narrative and cash in on the opportunities that are ahead for agents. Join Anthony Lamacchia as he shares the top tips you should be focusing on today and in the coming months.

The State of Mortgage and Finance in 2023: What to Watch with Clelia Peters, Libby Cooper, and Desmond Smith

Join industry experts as they reflect on the current state of mortgage and finance, how it impacts affordability, and how our industry can take advantage of tools and resources to make the path to homeownership more achievable.

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
