Real estate agents have a reputation for being fiercely independent and highly competitive, but a growing trend in the industry is causing even the most successful agents to reconsider their solo act.

Joining a high-performing team has become a popular option for agents of all levels. But right now, we’re seeing an increasing pattern emerge, especially among top-performing agents looking to grow their business while removing the all-too-common frustrations of being fiercely independent.

7 reasons to make moves

Here are seven reasons you should consider making the move to a real estate team in 2023:

1. Operating systems

One of the most common reasons top agents join teams is to gain relief from the mundane minutiae of operational tasks that can consume the majority of their time.

For agents, spending time on tedious operational work results in a pay cut. Agents with their hands in operational tasks mean they earn less than they could if they focused on the things they enjoy most (and are best at) — interacting with clients, building relationships and making new friends.

From administrative tasks like scheduling appointments and answering emails to lead generation and marketing, being a successful real estate agent requires a wide range of skills and time-consuming effort.

Joining a team with efficient automations and effective workflows provides agents with an increased level of support in the areas they earn less in (and often prefer to avoid). Thus, freeing up more time to focus on what they do best.

2. Community and mentorship



According to Entrepreneur.com, 72 percent of global workers said they experience loneliness monthly, with 55 percent saying weekly. Working as a solo agent can be lonely and isolating, but by joining a team, agents gain access to a community of like-minded professionals.

Teams provide a support system and a network of colleagues with a wealth of knowledge and experience. With mentorship and coaching opportunities, agents can tap into the experience of their team leaders and grow their careers in a supportive and collaborative environment.

3. Focus

One of the biggest challenges facing real estate agents is finding the right balance between doing it all.

What is most important to your business today? Is it prospecting for new business, serving current clients, approving new marketing collateral or managing administrative tasks to keep that closing on track?

Joining a team helps alleviate this stress by allowing agents to focus on what they do best — working with clients and strengthening relationships.

By leaning on a team’s support staff to handle administrative tasks, agents’ time is freed up to focus on building relationships and closing deals. And real estate leaders who choose to partner with another team can focus on what they do best — leading and growing their team.

4. Vacation and time off



Believe it or not, it’s possible to take tech-free vacations in real estate. Although it’s possible, for many agents, the thought of taking time off or going on vacation is a distant dream. Joining a team can provide the top agents with the freedom they need to take a break, recharge and come back to work refreshed and ready to tackle the challenges of real estate sales.

5. Shortcuts to success

You’ve heard people say, “There are no shortcuts to success.” They lied. The best teams offer agents the shortcuts to success by providing agents with access to proven systems and processes, allowing the agent to successfully earn more money and save more time while still building their real estate database businesses.

6. Efficient technology

Little by little, technology is playing an increasingly critical role in the results of real estate agents. The top teams often invest in the latest technology to stay ahead of the innovation curve.

If you’re like me, just trying to get your printer to work most days is frustrating enough, but configuring and streamlining your business’ automations for maximum effectiveness is an entirely different headache that agents on teams get to avoid worrying about.

By partnering with a top team, agents have access to cutting-edge technology that can help streamline their operations and provide a competitive advantage without the daunting task of learning to be a tech expert.

7. Commitment

Let’s face it, most of us have a love-hate relationship with accountability, but if we’re honest with ourselves, healthy accountability from a trusting leader and our success-minded peers is what we need to achieve our potential. The top teams provide a built-in network of achievement-focused agents, playbooks and support, which can make the day-to-day job of being an agent more productive and much less stressful.

And the myths about joining a team

There is a common misconception that teams are only for new agents who need support and guidance. Another common myth is that joining a team means sacrificing independence and control over one’s business. However, top-performing agents are finding that joining a team doesn’t need to cost their independence and will help them grow their businesses and achieve even greater success.

Teams provide agents with a broader network, more resources and access to a wider pool of potential clients. This can help top-performing agents reach new heights and take their businesses to the next level.

Adam Hergenrother is the founder and CEO of Livian, the author of The Founder & The Force Multiplier, and the host of the podcast, Business Meets Spirituality. Learn more about Adam’s companies and culture here.