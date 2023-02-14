Inman Connect Las Vegas is coming up this summer and sponsorship opportunities are selling out fast. Already, dozens of sponsors are lined up to be part of this exciting, new year’s kickoff event! We asked a select few to share what draws them to Inman Connect and what attendees can expect from them.

A chance to see what’s new

“Sponsoring Connect is one aspect of our valued, overarching partnership with Inman. It allows us to continue the momentum we’ve built up at Luxury Connect and engage with real estate professionals both within and outside of our network,” said Katelyn Castellano, Engel & Völkers Senior Vice President of Marketing.

“We love the ability that our brand and network leaders have to share their expertise and ideas with the industry and learn from others as well. It’s such a natural thing we do within our brand, so extending beyond that at this event is a great opportunity.”

Castellano went on to explain, “This an exciting year for Engel & Völkers from a digital and brand perspective, so we’ll be looking forward to inviting attendees to experience what’s new. We have an extremely collaborative culture and people feel that when they encounter our advisors, license partners, or staff. Whether attendees are looking for advice, more information on the brand, referral opportunities, or a friendly face to simply network with — that’s what Inman Connect attendees can expect.”

A chance to build other businesses

For Abby Lee, RE/MAX SVP of Marketing and Communications, Inman Connect is about thinking ahead.

“Inman Connect attracts top professionals from across the industry, and our involvement showcases the strength of RE/MAX and our focus on the future. While it’s happening, Inman Connect is the center of the universe in our industry and, as a real estate leader, RE/MAX has a lot to contribute to the conversation, especially as it pertains to elevating real estate for both consumers and professionals alike.

We’re looking forward to seeing RE/MAX leaders and affiliates showcase their experience and share strategies on navigating any kind of market. It’s always valuable to get perspectives from other forward-thinking professionals as well. The exchange of ideas at Inman Connect helps real estate professionals create new solutions that lift the entire real estate industry — and that’s a cause RE/MAX supports 100%.

RE/MAX is a business that builds businesses, and top producers always gravitate toward each other. We strive for purposeful, meaningful interactions, and those we connect with at ICLV should view us as collaborative resources who have experience thriving in any market. Sharing those experiences and passing along our enthusiasm for continued education and training is what we hope to leave behind.”

The chance to connect and to learn

Fraser Wilson is Connected Brand Officer at SignMore, and the Las Vegas event will be the team’s third experience with the Inman audience.

“There’s such a palpable excitement in the air at Inman events — everyone comes with a hunger to discover what’s new in the industry. Our team loves being part of it! It’s so powerful to share the same space as many incredible industry professionals. SignMore is delighted to sponsor the event and secure its place at the heart of activities.

We look forward to meeting with existing clients and building new connections with attendees. In particular, we find that it’s so important to have this in-person time — connecting with professionals from across the industry face-to-face.

In addition to exhibiting, our team also uses Inman Connect as an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and to extend their own knowledge. These learnings are then fed into our continuous service and product experience improvements.

We were delighted to meet with one of our customers at Inman Connect NYC earlier this year. Here’s what she had to say when asked about her experience: ‘Working with SignMore has been an absolute game-changer. As a real estate agent, this service allows me the freedom to turn off my phone, knowing that I won’t miss a call. If you want to offer better service without sacrificing quality, it’s time to call SignMore.’”

A chance to meet top performers in person

“The reason New American Funding decided to sponsor Inman Connect Las Vegas is largely due to the audience Inman attracts — which includes top industry influencers and decision-makers,” said Susie Wright, New American Funding SVP of Agent Strategy.

“Inman is a great opportunity for New American Funding to connect with so many industry leaders, not just in title, but the ones who are truly moving the needle in real estate today.

New American Funding is a local company and having the chance to interact with true professionals from across the country is an opportunity that the company does not take for granted. Beyond that, being at Inman will allow NAF to continue promoting its brand, products, and services, and learn from others in this ever-changing market.

We’re looking forward to engaging with real estate agents and brokers from across the country who are interested in capitalizing on their business opportunities. NAF has innovative products and technology to help buyers secure the dream of homeownership. We also offer technology solutions that no other company can offer. That’s why we are excited to connect with the Inman attendees who visit the New American Funding booth.

The fact is, New American Funding is the largest woman-owned and Hispanic-owned mortgage company in the country. We’re an industry leader in culture, dedication to service, and lending to underserved communities. And we take it one step further in a commitment to increasing and sustaining homeownership among underserved communities across America.”

