Later this month, Inman will honor the fifth class of inductees into the prestigious Inman Golden I Club.

What is the Inman Golden I Club? It is the highest honor in luxury real estate. Golden I Club honorees include top luxury agents, teams and brokerages, the best luxury property and new development marketing campaigns of the past year, as well as the top luxury deals in cities, by beaches and on or around the mountains.

Today, following a period of public nominations and consideration by the Inman editorial team, we are announcing the finalists.

Winners will be announced live on stage at Luxury Connect, July 29-30, 2024, at the Aria in Las Vegas. Join us.

Top Luxury Agent

Santiago Arana, The Agency

Carrie Chiang, Corcoran Group 

Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates

Dina Goldentayer, Douglas Elliman

Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Chris Leavitt, Douglas Elliman

Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Associates

Steven Shane, Compass

Tracy Tutor, Douglas Elliman

Kumara Wilcoxon, Sotheby’s International Realty 

Top Luxury Team

Chernov Team, The Agency

Daftarian Group

Gullixson Team, Compass

Jones Fridman International & Assoc., Compass

Koch Team, Corcoran Group

Noble Black Team, Douglas Elliman

Tim Allen Properties Team, Coldwell Banker

Williams & Williams, Beverly Hills Estates

Top Luxury Brokerage

The Agency

Brown Harris Stevens

Coldwell Banker

Coldwell Banker Warburg

Corcoran Group

Engel & Völkers

Moreland Properties

Sotheby’s International Realty

Top Luxury Tech/Tool 

Concierge Auctions

Curaytor

Luxury Presence

Matterport 

Rechat 

Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for Home/Property

Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker, Home Alone House 

Shawn Elliot and Zachary Elliot, The Elliot Team, Nest Seekers International, Sean Hannity Long Island Estate

Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, Exclusive Hamptons Dinners with Chef Francis Mallman

Latham Jenkins, Live Water Properties, Jackson Hole Ranch

Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for New Development

Alys Beach, Brand Campaign for Alys Beach

Compass, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, Upfronts Event with Wolfgang Puck

SERHANT., Mercedes Benz Places, Miami Grand Prix Special Event

Sixth&Blanco Homes, Bespoke Austin Luxury Residences Campaign

WG Team, The Brokerage, A Real Estate Firm, Cello Tower Las Vegas Brand Campaign

Best City Sale

Cindy Ambuehl, Christie’s International Real Estate & Mark Norton, Palm Realty Boutique, Kendrick Lamar Brentwood Sale

Noel Berk, Engel & Völkers, 79th Floor of 432 Park, NYC

Eklund Gomes Team, Douglas Elliman, Central Park Tower Penthouse, NYC

Steve Fridich, Fridrich & Clark Realty, Estate on Nashville’s Outskirts 

Sotheby’s International Realty, Woolworth Building Penthouse, NYC

Joshua Wesoky, Compass, Greenwich Village Off-Market Townhouse Sale, NYC

Best Beach Sale

Susanne Frisbie, Corcoran & Chris Leavitt, Douglas Elliman, 10 Tarpon Island, Palm Beach, Florida 

Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Cape Cod Estate, Massachusetts 

Leslie McElwreath, Joseph Barbieri, and Nikki Field, Sotheby’s International Realty, Copper Beech Farm, Greenwich, Connecticut

Lawrence Moens, Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Palm Beach Oceanfront Plot, Florida 

Kurt Rappaport, Westside Estate Agency, James Jannard Mansion, Malibu, California 

Spears Group, Compass, Florida Panhandle Sale 

Sotheby’s International Realty, La Dune Auction, Southampton 

Best Mountain Sale

Lisa Hatem, The Agency, Developer Sale in Aspen

Stephanie Lewis, Christie’s International Real Estate, Aspen Home Swap

David A. Neville and Shawn M. Asbell, Keller Williams Jackson Hole, 119-acre Ranch

Riley Warwick, Douglas Elliman, Aspen Estate, Colorado 

Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, Ranch at Owl Creek, Colorado

