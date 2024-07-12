Later this month, Inman will honor the fifth class of inductees into the prestigious Inman Golden I Club.
What is the Inman Golden I Club? It is the highest honor in luxury real estate. Golden I Club honorees include top luxury agents, teams and brokerages, the best luxury property and new development marketing campaigns of the past year, as well as the top luxury deals in cities, by beaches and on or around the mountains.
Today, following a period of public nominations and consideration by the Inman editorial team, we are announcing the finalists.
Winners will be announced live on stage at Luxury Connect, July 29-30, 2024, at the Aria in Las Vegas. Join us.
Top Luxury Agent
Santiago Arana, The Agency
Carrie Chiang, Corcoran Group
Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates
Dina Goldentayer, Douglas Elliman
Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Chris Leavitt, Douglas Elliman
Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Associates
Steven Shane, Compass
Tracy Tutor, Douglas Elliman
Kumara Wilcoxon, Sotheby’s International Realty
Top Luxury Team
Chernov Team, The Agency
Daftarian Group
Gullixson Team, Compass
Jones Fridman International & Assoc., Compass
Koch Team, Corcoran Group
Noble Black Team, Douglas Elliman
Tim Allen Properties Team, Coldwell Banker
Williams & Williams, Beverly Hills Estates
Top Luxury Brokerage
The Agency
Brown Harris Stevens
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker Warburg
Corcoran Group
Engel & Völkers
Moreland Properties
Sotheby’s International Realty
Top Luxury Tech/Tool
Concierge Auctions
Curaytor
Luxury Presence
Matterport
Rechat
Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for Home/Property
Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker, Home Alone House
Shawn Elliot and Zachary Elliot, The Elliot Team, Nest Seekers International, Sean Hannity Long Island Estate
Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, Exclusive Hamptons Dinners with Chef Francis Mallman
Latham Jenkins, Live Water Properties, Jackson Hole Ranch
Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for New Development
Alys Beach, Brand Campaign for Alys Beach
Compass, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, Upfronts Event with Wolfgang Puck
SERHANT., Mercedes Benz Places, Miami Grand Prix Special Event
Sixth&Blanco Homes, Bespoke Austin Luxury Residences Campaign
WG Team, The Brokerage, A Real Estate Firm, Cello Tower Las Vegas Brand Campaign
Best City Sale
Cindy Ambuehl, Christie’s International Real Estate & Mark Norton, Palm Realty Boutique, Kendrick Lamar Brentwood Sale
Noel Berk, Engel & Völkers, 79th Floor of 432 Park, NYC
Eklund Gomes Team, Douglas Elliman, Central Park Tower Penthouse, NYC
Steve Fridich, Fridrich & Clark Realty, Estate on Nashville’s Outskirts
Sotheby’s International Realty, Woolworth Building Penthouse, NYC
Joshua Wesoky, Compass, Greenwich Village Off-Market Townhouse Sale, NYC
Best Beach Sale
Susanne Frisbie, Corcoran & Chris Leavitt, Douglas Elliman, 10 Tarpon Island, Palm Beach, Florida
Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Cape Cod Estate, Massachusetts
Leslie McElwreath, Joseph Barbieri, and Nikki Field, Sotheby’s International Realty, Copper Beech Farm, Greenwich, Connecticut
Lawrence Moens, Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Palm Beach Oceanfront Plot, Florida
Kurt Rappaport, Westside Estate Agency, James Jannard Mansion, Malibu, California
Spears Group, Compass, Florida Panhandle Sale
Sotheby’s International Realty, La Dune Auction, Southampton
Best Mountain Sale
Lisa Hatem, The Agency, Developer Sale in Aspen
Stephanie Lewis, Christie’s International Real Estate, Aspen Home Swap
David A. Neville and Shawn M. Asbell, Keller Williams Jackson Hole, 119-acre Ranch
Riley Warwick, Douglas Elliman, Aspen Estate, Colorado
Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, Ranch at Owl Creek, Colorado