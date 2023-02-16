Texas-based franchisor Keller Williams is hosting its annual Family Reunion conference in California Friday through Wednesday. Here are the sessions, speakers and events you can’t miss.

Keller Williams is painting Anaheim, California, red this week as the Texas-based franchisor hosts its annual Family Reunion conference from Feb. 17-22 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The six-day conference features more than 100 sessions to help more than 10,000 attendees conquer the 2023 market through tips for effective lead generation, marketing, agent recruitment and retention, transaction management and financial planning.

Keller Williams co-founder and CEO Gary Keller, President Marc King and Head of Industry and Learning Jason Abrams will lead several sessions detailing how the housing market will change in 2023. They will also explain the brokerage’s technology strategy for the coming year and provide tips for successfully shifting using Keller’s books, SHIFT and the Millionaire Real Estate Agent.

Between sessions, Keller Williams has plenty of networking and social opportunities with an opening ceremony on Friday, a glow party featuring DJ Warren Peace on Saturday, the Red Bash on Sunday and the second annual Keller Classic charity golf tournament on Wednesday.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect during the Family Reunion.

Friday, Feb. 17

The first day of the Family Reunion is dedicated to Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW) leaders and affiliates, with KWW President Bill Soteroff and his leadership team leading several breakout sessions covering the skills leaders and agents need to navigate a shifting international market.

KWW regional directors and partners will have a three-hour leadership coaching session from 8 a.m. to noon Pacific Standard Time, while KWW agents will cover the principals from Keller and KW VP of Strategic Content Jay Papasan’s book, SHIFT.

After the morning breakout sessions, Keller will lead a five-hour invite-only CEO Summit featuring lectures from stoic philosopher and author Ryan Holiday, financial expert and Quicken founder George Antone and champion weightlifter Dr. Layne Norton.

Those not invited to the CEO Summit can attend another breakout session from 1 to 4 p.m. PST that will give a bird’s-eye view of the international real estate market and the tactics needed to succeed in 2023.

The day will wrap up with a welcome party for Keller Williams Worldwide and Keller Williams Realty International attendees.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Much like Friday, Saturday is chock-full of breakout sessions and leadership-centered lectures for KWW and KWRI affiliates. The day kicks off at 8 a.m. PST with an opportunity to visit the conference’s exhibit hall, where attendees can get hands-on business and technology advice.

Leaders will have another private session from 9 to 11 a.m. PST before Keller officially kicks off Saturday’s agenda with his ‘Charge the Storm’ lecture featuring Papasan and famed female sports agent Molly Fletcher, who will share her tips on how to be a fearless entrepreneur.

From 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. PST, attendees will have their choice of more than 50 breakout sessions that cover team building, recruiting and retention, technology, negotiation skills, training and education, coaching and much more.

Here are some of the standout sessions:

Close More Sales in a Shift as a Solo Agent

Create Memorable Client Experiences and Get Clients for Life

Mortgage Market Update & Insights for a shift, featuring mortgage industry expert Barry Habib

Use Shift-Ready Skills to Take the Listing Every Time

Go-to Negotiation Tactics to Get Ahead of the Market

Master the Market of the Moment Through FSBOs, Expireds and Withdrawn Listings

Set the Luxury Standard for Success in Any Market

The Ultimate Open House Playbook

The Upside of a Downturn: Recruiting Tactics to Thrive in a Shift

Tomorrowland: The Future of KW Technology

Saturday ends with a glow party for MAPS Mastery clients at Anaheim Convention Center Arena featuring DJ Warren Peace. All attendees need for entry is their Family Reunion 2023 badge and registration number. Additional guest passes can be purchased for $150 each on the event home page.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Keller ups the ante on Sunday with his annual State of the Housing Market address featuring King, KW board member Mo Anderson, Papasan, Abrams and Chief Economist Ruben Gonzalez.

From 8:30 a.m. to noon PST, Keller and his team will give their analysis of the current housing market and forecast what’s to come for the rest of 2023.

Immediately after the State of the Housing Market, Keller, Abrams, Chief Digital and Technology Officer Chris Cox, Head of Agent Experience and Innovation Matt Green, and KW Labs Executive Director David Voorhees will give a review of KW’s 2022 tech strategy and a peek into what’s in store for the upcoming year.

Attendees will get a brief break with KWW’s annual awards ceremony before heading into another afternoon filled with breakout sessions from 2 to 5 p.m. PST.

Here are some of the standout sessions:

Make Online Lead Generation Work For Your Business

Make Sure Your [Marketing] Message Matches the Market

Profit Wise: The Best Ways to Protect Your Bottom Line in a Shifting Market

Riches Through [Business] Niches

Stop the Scroll: Break Through the Social Media Noise

Become the Only Agent Your Sphere Will Work With

Career Growth Opportunities in Unpredictable Times

Know How (and When) to Hire in a Shift

Mortgage Hacks for a Shift

The Client Experience Promise: Exceed Buyer Expectations Every Time

Alongside the general breakout sessions, King and Abrams will host a three-hour session geared toward helping Market Center leaders learn to leverage the “teamerage” model to yield successful results.

The day will end with the Red Bash Happy Hour and Red Bash Celebration from 5 to 7:30 p.m. PST, which is open to all attendees.

Monday, Feb. 20

Monday takes a slower pace with the day kicking off at 11 a.m. PST with a keynote from Ed Mylett, an entrepreneur and social media star who authored The Power of One More, a book detailing how business owners can create happiness and success on their own terms.

After a two-hour lunch break, attendees will have their choice of 29 more breakout sessions from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. PST. Some of the sessions are repeats from the previous days; however, a majority of Monday’s content is brand new.

Here’s what you can’t miss:

Capture Relocation Opportunities in a Shifted Market

Cut the Fat, Not the Bone: Manage Expenses to Thrive in Coming Years

Farm Your Way to Fortune and Forge Shift-Resistant Relationships

Launch Your Commercial Real Estate Career in a Shift

Lessons from the No. 1 Listing Program in America, 72SOLD

Power in Numbers: Leverage Your Team To Keep Deals Flowing in a Shift

Shift Your Growth: Market-Proof Recruiting Systems

Shift-proof Your Business and Get Back to Basics with the ‘Millionaire Real Estate Agent’

Tough Times Make Great Teams

Under Thirty and Thriving in a Shift

Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 21 and 22

After four days of back-to-back action, the last two days of the Family Reunion are made for relaxation with King’s Inspirational Morning session from 9:30 to 11 a.m. PST on Tuesday. The conference will close on Wednesday with the annual Keller Classic golf tournament, which will raise funds for KW Cares and KW Kids Can.

