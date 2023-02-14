The three combined teams add 20 agents with more than 4,500 real estate transactions under their belts to Livian’s roster, according to the company.

Three Atlanta real estate teams have merged with Livian, a company that operates within Keller Williams and which was previously known as the Hergenrother Realty Group, to form one of the highest-producing agent teams in the Southeast, according to an announcement

The combined teams will be known as Livian Legacy and add a total of 20 agents with more than 4,500 real estate transactions under their belts to Livian’s roster, which now has 650 agents, Livian told Inman via email.

The teams are the Livian Atlanta team, headed by CEO David Lewis who will be acting CEO of Livian Legacy; Team Kimberley Real Estate Group, led by CEO Dustin Kimberley; and The Peters Company, headed by Lesley and Andy Peters.

The deal will allow each team to focus on their strengths, overcome their weaknesses and embrace Livian’s mission: Love How You Live, according to the Adam Hergenrother Companies’ announcement.

“I have learned along the way that alone we go fast, together we go far, and that if you want to do something that is going to leave a large impact on the world whether it business, family, or giving back, you have to do it with partners and can not do it alone,” Kimberley said in a statement.

“Someone once asked me, ‘Would you rather have a whole grape or a piece of a watermelon?’ Early in my career I chose the grape, now I always choose the watermelon. Livian has provided me the opportunity to genuinely and authentically be me.”

The combined teams will create a “Livian hub” within the KW North Atlanta Market Center, which “will welcome additional CEO-led teams and launch Market Center-led teams in the near future within KW Chattahoochee North, KW Roswell, and beyond,” the announcement reads.

Livian started out as a team run by Adam Hergenrother. It rebranded in 2021 as Livian, at which time it also received an investment from Keller Williams to fuel its growth from 270 agents across 21 states. Hergenrother still serves as Livian’s founder and CEO.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lesley, Andy, Dustin, David and their teams,” Hergenrother said in a statement.

“Partnership opportunities like this don’t come along every day. These leaders exude the culture, drive, and integrity that we look for in our Livian partners and have fully adopted the mindset of leverage and growth.

“We are honored to welcome such incredible leaders and are excited for the impact Livian Legacy will make in the Atlanta market and beyond as they grow their impact, continue to focus on their strengths and develop even stronger relationships with their people.”

