Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Is your desire to grow your business this year? What are you doing right now that your competition isn’t? According to Jimmy Burgess, by focusing on optimizing the efficiencies in your business and serving others with the highest level of service possible, your continued success is inevitable.

Why is it that in 2023 our culture is still determined to enforce dated and ridiculous dress code stereotypes? Trainer Rachael Hite says that brokers need to focus more on providing great customer service to consumers and better training for agents and worry less about what they are wearing.

The portal giant brought in $435 million in revenue during the fourth quarter of last year and lost $72 million, according to 4Q22 earnings released Wednesday afternoon.

The portal and online brokerage saw revenue fall 25 percent year over year during the fourth quarter of 2022, and lost a total of $61.9 million, according to an earnings call Thursday afternoon.

A highly livable city with space to spread out suddenly becomes attractive to wealthy, out-of-state buyers who can now work remotely and have the purchasing power to snatch up the home that suits them. What will happen to the market in 2023?