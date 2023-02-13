In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Quick question: What should you do if you’re starting a real estate tech company but can’t find venture funding?

Answer: “Lead with revenue.”

Or what should buyers’ agents do if the pending commission lawsuits upend the industry?

Answer: “Agents will have to plan to ask buyers directly to pay commissions and articulate their value clearly.”

And what should brokers do at a time when cutting costs is crucial?

Answer: “Focus, focus, focus. Dump loser products and focus on core revenue.”

Those tips and dozen more come from Inman’s new Blueprint 2.0 for Uncertain Times. The document grew out of CEO Connect, a segment of Inman Connect New York that took place late last month in New York City. During the event, some of the industry’s biggest names discussed ways to thrive in a down market, where to cut costs and what disruptive forces they’ve been paying the most attention to lately.

The quotes above were taken from the Blueprint and come from OJO Labs Chief Real Estate Officer Chris Heller, NextHome CEO James Dwiggins and Inman founder Brad Inman, respectively.

But the advice doesn’t stop there. In fact, the Blueprint 2.0 includes guidance from Glenn Sanford, Errol Samuelson, Clelia Peters, Sean Black, Sherry Chris, Hoby Hanna and many others. And the hope is to give industry members insights into how they can navigate a market that currently looks more uncertain than any other in recent memory.

So, without further ado, check out Inman’s Blueprint 2.0 for Uncertain Times.

Also, check out the first iteration of Inman’s Blueprint, which debuted after Inman Connect Las Vegas last year.

