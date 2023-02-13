In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Click here to read Inman’s Blueprint 2.0 for Uncertain Times.

Quick question: What should you do if you’re starting a real estate tech company but can’t find venture funding?

Answer: “Lead with revenue.”

Or what should buyers’ agents do if the pending commission lawsuits upend the industry?

Answer: “Agents will have to plan to ask buyers directly to pay commissions and articulate their value clearly.”

And what should brokers do at a time when cutting costs is crucial?

Answer: “Focus, focus, focus. Dump loser products and focus on core revenue.”

Those tips and dozen more come from Inman’s new Blueprint 2.0 for Uncertain Times. The document grew out of CEO Connect, a segment of Inman Connect New York that took place late last month in New York City. During the event, some of the industry’s biggest names discussed ways to thrive in a down market, where to cut costs and what disruptive forces they’ve been paying the most attention to lately.

The quotes above were taken from the Blueprint and come from OJO Labs Chief Real Estate Officer Chris Heller, NextHome CEO James Dwiggins and Inman founder Brad Inman, respectively.

But the advice doesn’t stop there. In fact, the Blueprint 2.0 includes guidance from Glenn Sanford, Errol Samuelson, Clelia Peters, Sean Black, Sherry Chris, Hoby Hanna and many others. And the hope is to give industry members insights into how they can navigate a market that currently looks more uncertain than any other in recent memory.

So, without further ado, check out Inman’s Blueprint 2.0 for Uncertain Times.

Also, check out the first iteration of Inman’s Blueprint, which debuted after Inman Connect Las Vegas last year.

Email Jim Dalrymple II

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×