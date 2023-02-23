The deal brings RE/MAX Capital Realty under the operations of the RE/MAX Alliance Group, growing the combined companies’ forces into a total of about 400 agents and staff.

RE/MAX Alliance Group, a 12-office RE/MAX franchise based in Florida, announced on Monday its merger with the Lutz, Florida-based RE/MAX Capital Realty.

The merger brings RE/MAX Capital Realty under the operations of the RE/MAX Alliance Group and name. RE/MAX Capital Realty founder Kendall Bonner will maintain her own real estate team, the Kendall Bonner Team, in RE/MAX Capital Realty’s satellite Tampa office.

Peter Crowley | RE/MAX Alliance Group

“I have always admired Kendall’s approach to her real estate business and we are honored to work with the staff and agents at RE/MAX Capital Realty to build upon an amazing real estate brokerage,” RE/MAX Alliance Group Broker and co-owner Peter Crowley said in a statement.

The franchise’s 42 agents and employees will grow the combined companies’ forces into a total of about 400 agents and staff, as well as a combined 2022 production level of more than $2.5 billion in sales volume across more than 5,000 transactions.

Management announced the update to agents during a meeting on Monday in RE/MAX Capital Realty’s Lutz office. RE/MAX Alliance Group’s 12 offices span from Tampa Bay to Charlotte County, Florida.

For Bonner’s part, she said she plans to retain RE/MAX Capital Realty’s unique culture while gaining more leverage with RE/MAX Alliance Group’s ample resources.

Kendall Bonner | Leader of The Kendall Bonner Team

“We have always been dedicated to providing our agents with the best service and tools possible,” Bonner said in a statement. “We are excited to expand our offerings to better serve them and, by extension, our customers, by joining forces with RE/MAX Alliance Group.”

Bonner obtained her real estate license in 2011 and opened her own brokerage in 2014. She’s a regular contributor to a number of media outlets and has frequently graced the Inman Connect stage as a speaker and moderator.

In 2022, she was named an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker-The Crusader. In addition, Bonner has authored multiple books, including So … You Think You Want to Be a Real Estate Agent which she co-authored with Teresa Rogers, also of RE/MAX Capital Realty, and Ann Carlson of 54 Realty LLC.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is currently the No. 1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the No. 1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast.

RE/MAX
