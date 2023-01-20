MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE is a new nationwide marketing and business technology solution for RE/MAX offices, teams and agents, the company announced Thursday.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

RE/MAX has announced the deployment of a new, nationwide marketing and business technology solution for its offices, teams and agents, developed in conjunction with and powered by Inside Real Estate’s kvCORE Platform. It’s called MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE.

The company made the announcement in a January 19 press release sent to Inman, which stated the U.S. rollout is following a successful year of use throughout its Canadian operations.

“We’re starting to see what happens when premier technology meets the most productive global network and the backing of a top brand,” said Grady Ligon, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Chief Information Officer. “This platform can help affiliates do everything they need to grow their business. From maximizing their sphere, generating leads, automating their systems, marketing their services, and driving their overall growth. It gives them the technology edge they need to build their business and take it to a higher level.”

IRE has built an impressive list of large brokerages creating company-wide solutions using its technology products. Wiechert, The Keyes Company, eXp and JPAR are just a few of the firms who work with the still-growing software company to wrap lead generation, sales communications and business management tools around their company’s needs.

MAX/Tech will provide RE/MAX affiliates with an array of options for finding and servicing new business, starting with lead-generating IDX websites linked to a multi-faceted CRM solution with automated smart email campaign and listing marketing functionality. Each office, as well as individual teams, can manage its own local brand, listings, contacts and deals while operating from a common user interface.

Agents will also have access to more advanced transaction management, leveraging deep integrations with Dotloop, SkySlope and DocuSign Transaction Rooms, as well as kvCORE’s stand-alone but tethered productivity tools such as CORE Present, CORE Listing Machine and Design Center, CORE Team Add-On and Marketplace, a built-in and fully integrated hub for premium add-on integrations like PropertyBoost and Done-For-You lead generation.

Enterprise implementations can have far-reaching benefits beyond the obvious returns of a software investment. They provide agents across multiple offices in diverse markets with a unified mission and a common productivity platform from which to share software best practices, training milestones and setbacks and most importantly, help each other win and nurture business. This, of course, depends on the company’s implementation team and strategy.

Under the entire brand, RE/MAX boasts 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

Email Craig Rowe