RentSpree’s Real Estate Network of Empowered Women initiative will support, connect and empower women in all aspects of real estate.

RentSpree, an end-to-end software solution operating in the multifamily and single-family rental space, is kicking off Women’s History Month with a new initiative devised to increase the presence and influence of women in the real estate industry.

The company formally revealed RENEW — Real Estate Network of Empowered Women — in a March 1 announcement sent to Inman, stating its intent is to “support, connect, and empower“ women in all aspects of real estate. It launched with 100 members after being conceptualized in November 2022 at the annual conference of the National Association of Realtors.

RentSpree Account Manager Lauren Martin is credited with RENEW’s founding, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to be making such a positive impact in the real estate industry,” said Martin in the statement. “The response to our initiative has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to continuing to support and empower women in this field.”

RENEW has launched a podcast hosted by Martin and will also distribute its message through live events, memberships, ambassadorships and a newsletter, among other outreach efforts.

The podcast’s inaugural guests were Miami Association of Realtors’ Chief Executive Officer Teresa King-Kinney and its Chief of MLS & Innovation Liz Sturrock. Its second episode dropped February 23 featuring Emily Chenevert, CEO of the Austin Board of Realtors.

Early members of RENEW gathered to network at Inman Connect New York in January, touring the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Augmenting the presence of women in real estate leadership has long been an issue in need of more mindshare, as while they make up 66 percent of practitioners, according to NAR’s 2022 Member Profile, they hold a disproportionate percentage of positions of power.

The California Association of Realtors backed the creation of WomanUP!, an advocacy group founded by CAR Senior Vice President of Member Information Sara Sutachan, executive consultant Debra Trappen and retired Senior Vice President and Chief Economist for CAR, Leslie Appleton-Young.

RentSpree partners with MLSs, landlords and institutional investors and property management firms to expedite all aspects of marketing, leasing and day-to-day oversight of rented real estate. RentSpree states that it serves over one million users in the U.S.

