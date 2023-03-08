The beleaguered mortgage lender racks up a $610.4 million 2022 net loss despite cutting 6,100 jobs as rising mortgage rates cut into the company’s lucrative refinancing business.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Losses continue to mount at beleaguered mortgage lender loanDepot, which posted a $157.8 million fourth-quarter loss Wednesday despite cutting its payroll by more than 6,000 employees last year.

For the full year, loanDepot racked up a $610.4 million 2022 net loss as rising mortgage rates cut into the company’s lucrative refinancing business and revenue plummeted 66 percent to $1.26 billion. Although loanDepot managed to trim expenses by 36 percent from 2021 to 2022 to $1.95 billion, that was still far less money than came in the door.

“The size of our targeted reductions and the bias for speed of implementation reflect just how unique and sizable this market downturn has been,” loanDepot president and CEO Frank Martell said in a statement.

The Irvine, California-based lender ended the year with 5,200 employees, about 6,100 fewer than the 11,300 it started with. Continued staffing cuts — the company trimmed about 900 jobs from the payroll during the final three months of the year — and reduced spending on marketing helped loanDepot slash $91.4 million in expenses during the fourth quarter, a 21 percent reduction.

Frank Martell

“We believe that the mortgage market will remain challenged in 2023 and we must remain vigilant and respond quickly to unfavorable changes in the market,” Martell said. “We plan to continue to reduce our costs and optimize our operating model. With a sizable cash balance, we believe we are positioned to continue to invest in our people and platforms, as we benefit from ongoing industry consolidation.”

LoanDepot, which is engaged in a proxy battle with founder Anthony Hsieh, finished the year with an $864 million cash balance. The company’s leadership team projects it will originate between $3 billion and $5 billion in loans during the first three months of 2023 — a surprisingly wide range given that the first quarter will be over in about three weeks.

LoanDepot mortgage originations, by purpose

Source: loanDepot regulatory filings.

During the last three months of 2023, loanDepot originated $6.4 billion in loans, down 35 percent from the third quarter. Purchase loans accounted for 76 percent of loanDepot’s fourth-quarter loan production, up from 70 percent during the third quarter and 34 percent during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Shares in loanDepot, which have traded for as little as $1.25 and as much as $4.47 over the last 52 weeks, were essentially unchanged from Wednesday’s closing price of $1.89 in after-hours trading following the company’s earnings release.

Get Inman’s Extra Credit Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter

lenders
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×