Jennifer Wauhob, who leads a seven-agent team for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene in Houston, will take up the role of VP of association affairs following the death of Margo Wheeler earlier this year.

The National Association of Realtors has appointed top-producing team leader Jennifer Wauhob to its inner circle after the passing of her predecessor earlier this year.

The 1.5 million-member trade group named Wauhob as its 2023 vice president of association affairs, one of seven roles on its leadership team and an appointed position. Wauhob will step into the position “immediately” and serve for the remainder of 2023, according to an announcement Wednesday.

Wauhob leads a seven-agent team for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene in Houston, where she has worked in real estate for more than a decade, and served as the Houston Association of Realtors’ chair in 2022, the trade group said.

“Jennifer’s commitment to this profession, her agents, and to U.S. real estate more broadly are evident to everyone who has had the privilege of getting to know her,” said NAR President Kenny Parcell in a statement.

“We are confident that she will represent her fellow Realtors and the millions of U.S. consumers they serve every day in this role, as she has done herself as an agent in East Texas,” Parcell added. “All of us on NAR’s leadership team look forward to working with Jennifer to ensure this association is operating efficiently for our members and their clients in the weeks and months ahead.”

In 2014, HAR selected Wauhob as one of its “Top 20 Under 40 Rising Stars in Real Estate” and the Texas Association of Realtors soon after listed her as one of “11 Realtors to Watch,” according to NAR.

The duties of the vice president of association affairs include serving as a voting member of NAR’s leadership team, board of directors, and the board’s Executive Committee, according to NAR spokesperson Wes Shaw.

The position also “serves on the Strategic Thinking Advisory Committee and the Sustainability Advisory Group while maintaining oversight of a number of Committee Liaisons,” Shaw told Inman in an emailed statement.

“The VP of Association Affairs also provides updates to the NAR Leadership Team on non- advocacy related committees. Among a number of additional responsibilities, he or she is responsible for informing NAR’s Leadership Team of current and future committee action items, as well as issues potentially impacting other committees.”

Wauhob succeeds Margo Wheeler, who died of cancer in January. NAR installed Wheeler, a U.S. Army veteran of more than 20 years, as vice president of association affairs in November, along with the rest of the trade group’s leadership team. Wheeler was a managing broker with John L. Scott Real Estate in Tacoma, Washington, where she specialized in serving military families.

“Margo has been a treasured member of the NAR family for nearly 30 years, serving in numerous volunteer roles at the local, state and national levels,” Parcell said in a statement at the time of her passing.

“Within this time, she served with gracious devotion and helped advance the mission of the association, all while being a mentor and source of guidance and strength for countless others.”

Last month, the Seattle King County Realtors announced that its Seattle King County First Citizen Foundation will award a $5,000 scholarship in Wheeler’s name to the highest-ranked high school scholarship applicant. The scholarship is available to Realtor and affiliate members of the association as well as members’ children, foster-children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a comment from NAR on the duties of the vice president of association affairs.

