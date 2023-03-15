Within six weeks, the companies exceeded their adoption target, largely as a result of an internal marketing campaign whereby agents who were early adopters of the program made recommendations to other agents based on experience, BHS exclusively told Inman.

New York-headquartered brokerage Brown Harris Stevens has partnered with AI-based intelligence provider Cloze to roll out Cloze CRM to BHS’ 2,500-plus agents as part of its BHSOne internal agent digital hub, the brokerage exclusively told Inman.

Within six weeks, the companies have exceeded their target of reaching 25 percent adoption by February, a press statement notes, largely as a result of an internal marketing campaign whereby agents who were early adopters of the program made recommendations to other agents based on their experience.

“We looked at many different CRMs, and Cloze gave us three clear reasons why it was the only partner for us,” Matthew Leone, chief marketing officer at BHS, said in a statement.

“First, there was no barrier to entry. We were amazed at how easy it was to log in, create an account, and get onboarded. Second, you can access all of its functionality through its mobile application — our agents are in front of their phones 100 percent of the time. And finally, the integration of artificial intelligence was a game changer. We’ve seen how it can as a virtual assistant suggest the proper prospecting steps and touchpoints with everyone in their sphere of influence leading to a higher engagement rate.”

By using AI, Cloze analyzes agent communications and from those can flag special events, birthdays or other noteworthy dates on which agents might want to reach out to past or new clients. It also may remind agents of contacts who could benefit from some agent outreach.

“Cloze is by far the best CRM I have ever used,” said Holly Smith, a BHS agent located in Palm Beach. “The AI features are amazing. It reminds you each morning who you need to follow up with, logs and attaches all calls and emails to a contact, and even writes emails for you with AI.”

By using Cloze in an internal use case, the brokerage was able to increase email engagement rates from a range of 10 to 20 percent to 80 to 100 percent with the CRM’s customized content. Cloze’s AI insights and automated processes allow agents to generate customized content for different recipients at scale.

“Our goal was to provide a tool that would make our agents and managers more efficient in communicating while helping them keep on top of tasks, even as they’re managing multiple deals at different points in the homebuying process,” said BHS Chief Technology Officer Chris Reyes. “Cloze not only met those expectations, but exceeded them.”

