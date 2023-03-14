Addressable is partnering with Open AI’s ChatGPT software to make it even easier for agents to execute personalized marketing efforts. The product is called SmartCopy.

Handwriting simulation company Addressable uses technology to help real estate agents market new listings, introduce themselves and promote sold homes, among other marketing tactics.

Now the company is partnering with Open AI’s ChatGPT software to make it even easier for agents to execute personalized marketing efforts. The product is called SmartCopy.

Addressable said that the new service aims at helping agents secure new listings, an especially valuable need in today’s low-inventory market, according to a March 14 announcement.

“Addressable has always been committed to providing innovative solutions to help our customers grow their businesses,“ said Chris Tosswill, founder and CEO of Addressable. “This feature will enable real estate agents to generate highly personalized marketing messages at scale, helping them acquire more listing appointments and grow their businesses.”

Using machines to mimic human handwriting helps agents add a level of personalization to marketing that is often not possible when done at scale. Addressable’s machines are most often used on custom postcards for direct mail.

SmartCopy adds another “robot” to the automation stack, enabling agents to leverage ChatGPT’s rapid content creation and ever-expanding library of facts.

Users can input a target audience, choose a message type, home details and any other pertinent facts that the software will translate into a professionally written marketing appeal. Addressable’s mechanical writers will then produce the collateral for distribution and use in the company’s services, which also include QR coding and results tracking.

Uses for ChatGPT are flooding the proptech space. Inman Contributor Jimmy Burgess fleshed out 23 ways real estate agents can use the software like for creating local Instagram posts, LinkedIn articles, video scripts and social media captions. PlanetRE released Intelligent Assistant, a ChatGPT-based tool designed to generate visuals for social media and marketing outreach using natural language queries.

Web design company Real Estate Webmasters also uses it to back REWPert, a newly released marketing support bot.

“REWPert is already being used by staff, specifically our customer success and onboarding teams, as well as our search engine marketing and SEO teams for all sorts of things from keyword research, to creating blog layouts, to researching content and even production of content in some instances,” Real Estate Webmasters CEO Morgan Carey said in a statement. “It’s a concept we refer to as human-assisted AI.“

Adressable was selected as an Inman New Kid on the Block in 2019 and has since helped agents generate more than $1.5 billion in sales.

