another episode of "Keepin' It Real with Nick Bailey," a live, interactive show that tackles the hottest topics affecting the real estate industry and those who work in it.

This week’s topic: ChatGPT – Will it Replace Us?

Tools like ChatGPT are generating a wave of interest across all industries and especially real estate with the often-time-consuming written work that goes along with the job. Is automating responses the best tactic in an industry that typically requires a deep level of personalization? In this episode, we will take a deeper dive into the benefits of these tools for entrepreneurs and the pitfalls of relying too heavily on technology.

Joining Nick is Michael Thorne, real estate agent with RE/MAX Lifestyles, and Kai Larsen, Associate Professor of Information Management, Leeds School of Business, University of Colorado Boulder.

“Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey” aired LIVE on Monday, March 13 @ 11am ET on the RE/MAX YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages.