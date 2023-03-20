Lane’s appointment comes after M. Ryan Gorman’s abrupt ouster as CEO in December. The brand also announced that Liz Gehringer would take on an expanded role as president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands, the company exclusively told Inman.

Three months after M. Ryan Gorman was outed as Coldwell Banker’s CEO, Kamini Lane has been appointed Coldwell Banker Realty’s CEO and president, the real estate brand exclusively told Inman on Monday.

In the same announcement, the brand revealed that Coldwell Banker Affiliates President Liz Gehringer will take on an expanded role as president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands.

The appointments mark a significant turn toward more female leadership at Coldwell Banker, with Lane and Gehringer working together in a slightly new leadership structure to manage areas of the brand that Gorman previously led.

In other words, Lane’s appointment will not be a “like for like” adoption of Gorman’s previous role, Coldwell Banker representatives told Inman, but rather, Lane will lead the company-owned brokerage while Gehringer oversees Coldwell Banker Affiliates.

Gorman announced in February that his next endeavor would be to work on his real estate development firm btcRE to facilitate collaboration between groups and policymakers on housing affordability.

Lane, who has a history of working across marketing, luxury brands and real estate, most recently served as president of Sotheby’s International Realty, starting in May 2022. Prior to that, she held a number of management roles at Compass for about three years, ending her tenure there as president of the brokerage’s West region.

At Coldwell Banker, Lane will guide the brokerage’s products, technology and service for its more than 55,000 real estate agents and report to Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors President and CEO Sue Yannaccone.

“Kamini has established herself as one of the foremost leaders in residential real estate brokerage today, and we’re excited to have her at the helm of Coldwell Banker Realty,” Yannaccone said in a statement. “With her dynamic leadership, combined with her strengths in brokerage strategy, agent relationships, operational excellence as well as luxury and brand management, Kamini is well-positioned to lead the Coldwell Banker Realty business and brand into the future.”

Apart from her experience at Sotheby’s and Compass, Lane also gained extensive leadership experience in strategy, marketing, communications and brand stewardship while working at brand strategy agency Interbrand and digital marketing agency Rapp. Roles at eBay.com and peer-to-peer fashion platform Tradesy also helped her grow skills in technology and luxury markets.

Lane received an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

“It’s an honor to serve the great agents, leaders and staff who have established Coldwell Banker Realty as one of the preeminent real estate brokerages in the country,” Lane said in a statement. “I have a deep respect for the company’s culture, history and brand identity, and I’m looking forward to building on this strong foundation to expand our ability to help more people pursue the homeownership dream.”

In addition to Lane’s appointment, Anywhere also announced that Gehringer will take on an expanded role as president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands, with a scope of oversight to include Coldwell Banker Affiliates, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21 and ERA Real Estate. She will continue to report to Yannaccone and work directly with each brand’s leadership team “to drive growth and the value proposition of the affiliate networks through the unique lens of each brand,” according to an announcement.

Gehringer has been with Anywhere since 2006 and has served in several roles during that period, including General Counsel for Anywhere Brands (previously Realogy Franchise Group) and chief ethics and compliance officer. She was named a leader of Coldwell Banker’s franchise business in 2019. Gehringer obtained her J.D. and B.S. in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

“I am incredibly excited for Kamini’s leadership of Coldwell Banker Realty given her success with our iconic Sotheby’s International Realty brand, and I am equally excited for Liz to expand her franchise leadership success,” Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and CEO, said in a statement. “These strategic moves are a powerful example of the strong talent development and leverage we foster at Anywhere.”

