The team formerly known as the Southern District Properties Group at Compass will now become Sotheby’s newest affiliate in Texas, Southern District Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Southern District Properties Group of South-Central Texas has said goodbye to Compass to join Sotheby’s International Realty and become a new affiliate under the Sotheby’s umbrella, the company announced on Monday.

The addition of the new affiliate, now known as Southern District Sotheby’s International Realty, will mark Sotheby’s 28th office in the state of Texas. In 2022, the team brought in more than $71 million in sales volume, and over the last three years, has consistently landed in the top 10 teams by sales volume across Washington, Austin and Fayette Counties.

Cari Goeke, who has more than two decades of experience in the industry, will own and operate Southern District Sotheby’s International Realty.

“I am thrilled to welcome Cari and her powerhouse team to our network,” Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement. “Their expertise and industry recognition enables us to effectively target a growing market, which was recently described as ‘the Hamptons of Texas.’ The area has become popular for second homes, farms, and ranches, exemplifying the growing trend of buyers expanding their searches, and we look forward to supporting Southern District Sotheby’s International Realty.”

In Texas, Southern District Sotheby’s International Realty has one office in Brenham and one in Bellville with plans to eventually open a third office in College Station. The service area includes the Brazos Valley, Bryan-College Station and other towns in the region, including Brenham, Bellville, LaGrange and others.

The Brazos Valley gets its name from the Brazos River which borders the region’s western edge. The area has a number of coffee shops, bars and parks, as well as Lake Bryan and is home to Texas A&M University. The median home sale price in Brazos County in December 2022 was $312,000, up 21.7 percent year over year, according to Redfin.

“Sotheby’s International Realty is the real deal,” Goeke said in a statement. “They are leaders in luxury and possess a phenomenal network around the globe, something we have been longing for in a company. Our clients come back to us time and time again because we work with integrity, and they trust that we always have their best interest in mind. Our affiliation with Sotheby’s International Realty allows us to build on our local knowledge and expertise that will further benefit our agents and clients.”

