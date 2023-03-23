About This Webinar

In the face of today’s uncertainty, it’s more important than ever for real estate professionals to ignite, sustain, and nourish a success mindset. But the traditional, linear metrics and production-based KPIs don’t work for everyone. Instead, you can fine-tune your capacity to execute when you focus on a positive psychological approach. But how do you start and, more importantly, how do you stay consistent?

Join the webinar and kick off seven days of inspiration and support sent directly to your inbox. Sales Manager and Coach Emily Bossert and World Renowned Success and Mindset Coach Melanie Klein will walk you through best practices in creating and sustaining your unwavering success mindset, showing you how to stay grounded, confident, and focused on your personal and professional goals.

Agenda