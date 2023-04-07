In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

You can’t tell an agent what to wear, I said. Then you responded

Inman Contributor Rachael Hite wrote “I’m a real estate agent. You can’t tell me what to wear on the job” back in February as a response to an agent-broker perspective article. She couldn’t have predicted the outsized response that followed.

‘Stop arguing and start adjusting’: Agents react to class-action ruling

From “NAR is toast” to “don’t make any rash decisions,” real estate agents, executives and thought-leaders offered their thoughts on the explosive Moehrl class certification ruling Wednesday.

Ouster of Residential Real Estate Council president raises questions

The Residential Real Estate Council removed Pam Ruggeroli from her position for reasons the trade group will not disclose, prompting an outpouring of support for the ousted president.

How to lead your agents through the class-action commission storm

Challenges are opportunities to level up, find efficiencies and creatively problem-solve. Things may get bumpy in the near term, but brokers can help prepare agents for this and any storm that may come their way.

Zillow settles shareholder lawsuit over co-marketing program

Zillow has maintained its agent-lender co-marketing program is RESPA compliant, and admitted no wrongdoing while agreeing to pay $15 million, which was granted preliminary approval Monday

