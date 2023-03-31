In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

NextHome, Keller Williams, Anywhere Real Estate, and CBRE Group represented the real estate industry in Fortune’s 300 Most Innovative Companies List, released on Wednesday. California-based franchisor NextHome led the pack at No. 61, with Keller Williams, Anywhere Real Estate, and CBRE Group following at No. 92, No. 138 and No. 200, respectively.

Fortune partnered with market research and data company Statista to rank companies based on product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. The product innovation category solely included expert surveys, while the process innovation and innovation culture categories also included employee surveys. Each category counts for a third of the overall score.

NextHome scored low in culture and process innovation (2) but blew the competition out of the water in product innovation with a score of 257, reflecting the company’s recent tech strides, which include a partnership with IOI Summit Pitch Battle winner Revive. NextHome wasn’t available for comment; however, CEO James Dwiggins described a company quickly on the rise in a previous interview.

“Having NextHome ranked the No. 1 franchise in the country for the third year in a row is not only an honor, but a testament to our franchise model’s continued success in an industry that’s continually evolving,” he told Inman in January. “At our core, we are focused on our people and their success.”

Keller Williams landed at No. 92 with culture (54) and process (58) innovation scores in the 50s, and a product score of 157. Keller Williams co-founder and Executive Chairman Gary Keller and Chief Technology Officer Chris Cox praised the company’s tech arm, KW Labs, for its high ranking.

“We are honored to be named by Fortune as a top innovative company for 2023,” Keller said in a statement. “And we will continue ideating, creating and releasing solutions in partnership with our agents that allow entrepreneurs to thrive.”

“By prioritizing innovation, we remain at the forefront of our industry, delivering exceptional value to our agents and their clients,” Cox added while highlighting the Command CRM, which earned Keller Williams a spot on HousingWire’s 2023 Tech 100 list.

Anywhere Real Estate was the final residential real estate company on the list with an overall rank of 138.

The New Jersey-based holdings company, which houses Coldwell Banker, Century 21, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Corcoran, Sotheby’s International Realty and several other brands, led in culture innovation with a score of 133. They earned scores of 65 and 172 for process and product innovation.

“Innovation is central to the Anywhere mission to create a simpler, more integrated real estate transaction for both agents and consumers,” Anywhere President and CEO Ryan Schneider said. “To be recognized by Fortune as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies reinforces our culture of embracing what’s possible, taking big swings, and continually learning and improving as we accelerate the Anywhere purpose to empower everyone’s next move.”

Added Chief Operating Officer Melissa McSherry, “We are committed to simplifying and enhancing our current suite of products for agents, brokers, and consumers and building new products and processes that ultimately help empower everyone’s next move.”

CBRE Group, the only commercial real estate company on the list, clocked in at 200.

