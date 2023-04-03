This first wave of expansion will include Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Connecticut. SERHANT. has also brought on local teams across those states.

SERHANT., the eponymous brokerage founded by real estate reality TV star and broker Ryan Serhant, has launched a national expansion, beginning with its entrance into six new markets, the company announced on Monday.

This first wave of expansion will include Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Connecticut, The Real Deal first reported. SERHANT. has also brought on a number of local teams across these states to help lead the charge in the new markets.

“SERHANT. is built by agents for agents, and our goal has always been to revolutionize the real estate industry and bring the business into the future,” Ryan Serhant, founder, CEO and broker of SERHANT., said in a statement emailed to Inman. “We are a firm that is empowered by media, committed to best-in-class education and tools, and motivated by forward-looking agents that believe in and exemplify our vision. Expanding our presence nationwide was a natural next step and embodies our entrepreneurial spirit.”

SERHANT. started branching out of New York City with its expansion into the Hamptons in July 2022, following its grand opening of SERHANT. House New York in Soho in 2021.

Not long after establishing SERHANT. House Hamptons, the firm started to dabble in Miami, and has now brought on Yasser Ponce to manage and lead operations for the brokerage’s South Florida market. Mariana Niro, formerly of Douglas Elliman, and Matt Van Wie, formerly of The Keyes Company, will join Ponce as founding agents of SERHANT. Miami. The Miami office location is scheduled to open later in 2023.

SERHANT.’s clubhouses are currently only in Manhattan, the Hamptons, and soon, in Miami. The brokerage will continue to establish clubhouses in select markets moving forward, and in some markets, agents will have the option to open their own local office to serve their communities.

Christian Prakas, former broker of the independent Prakas Real Estate, will lead Palm Beach County markets for Delray Beach and Boca Raton. Prakas has more than $1 billion in career transactions to his name, and will be joined by 10 luxury and new development agents to represent SERHANT. in Palm Beach County.

In Pennsylvania, SERHANT. is moving into Philadelphia with the addition of luxury team Societe Select, led by Andrea Desy Edrei. The team’s 12 agents specialize in estates, high-end luxury condos, custom homes, new development, rental and investment properties across Philadelphia’s metro, Main Line and New Hope regions.

Michele Zyska will be taking the helm of SERHANT.’s New Jersey expansion as the market’s managing broker. Zyska has more than 15 years of industry experience and most recently served as Compass’s founding broker for its New Jersey operations.

The Dearing Team will lead SERHANT.’S efforts in North Carolina. The team of 10 agents, which operates across Charlotte, Lake Norman, Raleigh and Asheville and is led by husband and wife Josh and Charlene Dearing, has sold hundreds of millions in real estate over the course of the team’s career.

Down in South Carolina, Chris Bowes and his team of six agents will represent SERHANT. in the state with service across Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort and Charleston. The team specializes in luxury and commercial real estate. Bowes has more than two decades of industry experience, and closed nearly $50 million in sales volume in 2022, and thus far in 2023 already has $91 million in developer listings and contracts.

SERHANT. Associate Broker Ashlei De Souza will manage the firm’s expansion in Connecticut, with operations based out of New Canaan. De Souza, who also operates in New York City and Westchester, New York, is the host of SERHANT.’s “Staged” interior design show on SERHANT.’s “Listed” YouTube channel.

SERHANT. was founded in 2020 and now has more than 300 agents and 90 full-time staff members. Since its founding, the brokerage has closed more than $3 billion in sales.

