A relative newcomer to the industry, The Real Brokerage is growing fast and is one of the few brokerages to materially grow its transaction count in 2022.
Why it matters: In a notoriously slow-moving industry, it’s worth tracking the fast movers.
Dig deeper: The Real Brokerage was a big winner in 2022, with its transaction count increasing by 181 percent — 24,000 units — compared to an overall industry decline of 18 percent.
- On a unit basis, The Real Brokerage was second only to eXp Realty in terms of its growth.
Like other growing brokerages, the surge was fueled by agent recruitment: The Real Brokerage’s agent count increased 113 percent to 8,200 agents in 2022 (and has since exceeded 10,000).
- Agent count is the most reliable indicator that correlates to transaction count growth.
Cash flow: There is chatter about The Real Brokerage’s profitability and ability to sustain itself.
- During 2022, The Real Brokerage’s cash balance fell from $29 million to $18 million – but that drop includes $10 million in acquisition-related expenses.
- Outside of acquisitions, the company appears to be close to cash-flow positive.
What to watch: As we’ve seen with other brokerages, the momentum of The Real Brokerage’s agent recruitment will likely propel the business to continued growth in 2023.
The bottom line: It’s difficult to look at The Real Brokerage and not think of eXp Realty — both companies have similarly favorable agent commission splits and multilevel revenue share schemes.
- And while future performance is uncertain, The Real Brokerage appears to be in the early stages of an exponential growth phase, driven by strong agent recruitment.
- A receding tide reveals winners and losers in the brokerage space: The Real Brokerage is on the winning side of the ledger, growing quickly and at an increasingly meaningful scale.
Note: I’ve had coffee with The Real Brokerage’s chief technology officer, but I have no financial stake nor association with the company. I’m just looking at the data — and it’s difficult to ignore a fast-moving business in a slow-moving industry.