More homebuyers are looking at properties on Zillow in Northeast Dallas than in any other neighborhood, garnering an average of 36,113 daily views, according to a new report.

Home sales may be slipping, but homebuyers’ interest certainly isn’t.

A new report from the home fragrance company HouseFresh outlines the most popular U.S. neighborhoods for homebuyers on Zillow and shows that there are plenty of interested buyers.

The top five most popular neighborhoods for Zillow users include Northeast Dallas, Hollywood Hills, the Phoenix neighborhood of Camelback East, La Jolla in San Diego and the Upper East Side of Manhattan, according to the report.

Properties in Northeast Dallas garner an average of 36,113 daily views on Zillow, according to the report, while Hollywood Hills properties are viewed 32,216 times daily and Camelback East homes attract 30,366 pairs of eyeballs a day on average.

Those three neighborhoods are well-stocked with the style of home that has become especially popular with Americans since 2020: Spacious, suburban-style homes with ample outdoor space.

Northeast Dallas, where the average price is $465,173, sitting at the top of the list ahead of glitzier locales, such as Hollywood Hills and the Upper East Side shows how important affordability is to the average American homebuyer — with mortgage rates above 6 percent, more buyers are looking to stretch their dollars further and further.

“Northeast Dallas can likely attribute its popularity to genuine buyer interest since the market caters well to a wide range of property hunters, including families, migrants and singles,” the report reads.

Nicole Piccola, a Compass agent in Dallas raised in Northeast Dallas, told Inman that Northeast Dallas is attractive for buyers of all income levels — offering both luxury properties worth seven figures and affordable bungalow starter homes.

“It’s very diverse in terms of price range,” she said.

The neighborhood is especially popular with families who want to be near the core of Dallas but are looking to extend their dollar a bit further, she said.

“People don’t want to leave Dallas but they’re getting kind of pushed out,” she said. “They still get to be in Dallas with all the charm and characteristics and the family lifestyle that you have there, but more affordable.”

The report also analyzed the least-popular neighborhoods in the 100 largest metropolitan areas on Zillow, with Durham, North Carolina’s, Warehouse District claiming the top spot with an average of only 12 views a day on properties in the up-and-coming neighborhood, which only covers one-tenth of a square mile. The second-least popular neighborhood was Wanamaker in Indianapolis, at only 28 views a day, followed by Holy Cross in New Orleans with just 31 views.

Despite being a well-known neighborhood with a bustling arts and music scene, the report attributes the Warehouse District’s lack of interest from homebuyers to the area’s considerable popularity with renters and to a lack of properties for sale in the compact district. Prices have increased 15.9 percent annually in the district but remain relatively low at an average of $305,830.

“As a small neighborhood with a lot going on, there are few properties for sale,” the report reads. “This may create less of a buzz about buying around here, while local buyers may be looking to live a little more peripheral to the action (particularly during phases of aggressive redevelopment) — altogether bringing down the hits the area gets on Zillow.”

