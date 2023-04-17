Schmooze, learn, let loose, repeat. Those are the buzzwords billing BeCorcoran, The Corcoran Group’s company-wide gathering that aims to be unlike any other in real estate.

This month, the latest BeCorcoran will convene at the Four Seasons Nashville. Attendees will hear from senior Corcoran executives, global management consultant Matthew Ferrara, and persuasion expert and bestselling author Phil Jones. Panels led by top agents from California, Hawaii, and the Carolinas will cover everything from business agility to marketing mastery, augmented with breakout sessions for participants to refine their A-game and exchange bright ideas. Also scheduled to speak is Bret Calltharp, Director of Agent Engagement at MoxiWorks, the cutting-edge platform of broker and agent tools available to Corcoran affiliates.

BeCorcoran debuted last year at The Breakers in Palm Beach, bringing together hundreds of agents, leaders, and staff from across its owned brokerage and growing affiliate network. The inaugural event was a tremendous success, featuring an inspiring welcome from Corcoran’s President & CEO, Pamela Liebman, a keynote from digital expert Erin King, and thought-provoking panels with agents, affiliate owners, and external business leaders.

Julee Kipi, Vice President of Agent Relations at Corcoran Pacific Properties in Hawaii, is excited to attend for a second year. “Coming from a luxury resort market, where an important part of our business is second-home transactions, it’s essential that we make strong connections to our Corcoran colleagues across the network to establish referral opportunities,” she remarked.

Kipi credits BeCorcoran for opening an active pipeline of referrals to her market. “We were able to cultivate relationships with numerous Corcoran agents across the network, both structurally and organically, through organized group sessions and spirited social events.”

And “spirited” certainly describes the dance party that went on seemingly all night on The Breakers’ lawn last year — but agents are looking forward to an even more rollicking evening jam this year in Music City.

Nashville is served by Corcoran affiliate Corcoran Reverie. Founded in Northwest Florida by Hilary Farnum-Fasth and Jacob Watkins, Reverie is a case study in the Corcoran brand’s exponential growth since it began franchising in 2020. With the backing of Corcoran’s platform, the company expanded from the coastal 30A corridor in Walton County to neighboring Pensacola and Panama City, Florida. In May of 2022, Reverie welcomed Nashville-based Worth Properties into the fold, marking the Corcoran brand’s arrival in the Music City.

“Having expanded Reverie into the Nashville market less than a year ago, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome this year’s BeCorcoran conference to our city,” said Farnum-Fasth “The lessons shared from the intelligent guest speakers, imaginative panelists, and supportive Corcoran leadership helps establish our business goals and motivates our continued success.”

Corcoran Reverie will be hosting property tours in Nashville during BeCorcoran and is thrilled to be showing off the city’s great offerings to fellow Corcoran agents. Farnum-Fasth added, “The global networking events for referral opportunities at BeCorcoran have proven to be an invaluable resource in both maintaining and growing our client base.”

Corcoran’s strength is in how every agent and affiliate adds their own personal spin to the brand identity of “Live Who You Are,” and how the company exemplifies that ethos in everything it does. BeCorcoran is an amazing experience for Corcoran agents to meet up with like-minded colleagues and grow their network while having a whole lot of fun in the process.

