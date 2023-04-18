Sahil Kapoor will lead the new office, which is based in Delhi. The expansion comes amid a significant international push for Keller Williams, according to the company.

Keller Williams on Tuesday announced that it is once again extending its reach across the globe, this time with the company’s first-ever franchise in India.

Sahil Kapoor, a 14-year real estate veteran based in Delhi, will lead the new Keller Williams office. Kapoor has “long-standing business relationships with India’s major real estate developers” and has been “influential” within the National Association of Realtors India, according to a statement from Keller Williams.

“India’s extraordinary growth and strong economic outlook make it an ideal fit for the most innovative real estate model in the business,” Kapoor said in the statement.

“Our long-term goal is for KW to be the largest and most trusted name in the real estate industry in India,” he added.

The office is currently “initializing operations” and “Kapoor and team are in conversations to partner with several respected developers” in the region, the statement also notes.

The expansion into India comes amid a broader global push for Keller Williams. For example in February, the company launched its first master franchise in Germany. And last fall, Keller Williams moved into Switzerland.

Keller Williams has also recently expanded in Bolivia, Bonaire, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Morocco and Sint Maarten. Recent earnings reports have also shown that international growth has played a significant role in boosting the firm’s agent headcount.

Now, Keller Williams has 35 offices and 1,349 agents across eight different regions in Asia, according to Tuesday’s statement on the India expansion. The company has 320 offices and 18,461 agents outside the U.S. and Canada as of March 31.

William E. Soteroff, president of Keller Williams Worldwide, said in the statement that the franchisor has managed to achieve a “year-over-year increase of over 17 percent in our international agent count.”

“Building upon this remarkable growth,” he added, “we’re excited to announce the opening of a new region in Asia, located in the vibrant and rapidly developing market of India.”

