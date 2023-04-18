Sahil Kapoor will lead the new office, which is based in Delhi. The expansion comes amid a significant international push for Keller Williams, according to the company.

This report is available exclusively to subscribers of Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.

Keller Williams on Tuesday announced that it is once again extending its reach across the globe, this time with the company’s first-ever franchise in India.

Sahil Kapoor, a 14-year real estate veteran based in Delhi, will lead the new Keller Williams office.  Kapoor has “long-standing business relationships with India’s major real estate developers” and has been “influential” within the National Association of Realtors India, according to a statement from Keller Williams.

“India’s extraordinary growth and strong economic outlook make it an ideal fit for the most innovative real estate model in the business,” Kapoor said in the statement.

“Our long-term goal is for KW to be the largest and most trusted name in the real estate industry in India,” he added.

The office is currently “initializing operations” and “Kapoor and team are in conversations to partner with several respected developers” in the region, the statement also notes.

The expansion into India comes amid a broader global push for Keller Williams. For example in February, the company launched its first master franchise in Germany. And last fall, Keller Williams moved into Switzerland.

Keller Williams has also recently expanded in Bolivia, Bonaire, Saudi ArabiaBrazil, Morocco and Sint Maarten. Recent earnings reports have also shown that international growth has played a significant role in boosting the firm’s agent headcount.

Now, Keller Williams has 35 offices and 1,349 agents across eight different regions in Asia, according to Tuesday’s statement on the India expansion. The company has 320 offices and 18,461 agents outside the U.S. and Canada as of March 31.

William Soteroff

William E. Soteroff, president of Keller Williams Worldwide, said in the statement that the franchisor has managed to achieve a “year-over-year increase of over 17 percent in our international agent count.”

“Building upon this remarkable growth,” he added, “we’re excited to announce the opening of a new region in Asia, located in the vibrant and rapidly developing market of India.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

Keller Williams
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×