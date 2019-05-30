Keller Williams heads to Morocco

Keller Williams is expanding into Morocco with a new franchise, bringing its African franchise count to 23 market centers and 1,116 agents.

The new franchise will be led by Youssef Mansour, the operating principal. Mansour is opening a regional office in Casablanca, while targeting Tangier, Marrakech and Rabat for future expansion.

Mansour said in a statement that he envisions Keller Williams Morocco dominating the market within a few years.

“The idea of joining Keller Williams comes from the necessity to develop our business,” Mansour said in a statement. “Every entrepreneur wants to develop their business. Keller Williams expressly gives you this chance, the opportunity to be the market leader.”

Keller Williams’ international presence has expanded rapidly under William Soteroff, president of Keller Williams Worldwide, the international division of Keller Williams.

In the company’s recent first-quarter results, it revealed that agent count outside the U.S. and Canada had reached 8,385 agents by the end of March, a year-over-year increase of 33.7 percent.

In the first quarter alone, Keller Williams expanded into Italy and added 12 more market centers.

Keller Williams sees tremendous opportunity in Morocco, as the Africa Investment Index 2018 report published by Quantum Global ranked Morocco as the most attractive investment opportunity on the continent. And Soteroff believes Mansour is the perfect person to lead that growth.

“[Mansour] and his leadership team bring an unmatched level of excitement and understanding of our Keller Williams culture,” Soteroff said in a statement. “Tied to that strong foundation, their business acumen and drive is positioning them for great success in Morocco.”

