Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Opendoor lays off 22% of its workforce in latest round of cuts

opendoor

opendoor

In total, the company cut 560 positions, according to a statement Opendoor provided to Inman. The cuts, which were announced internally Tuesday morning, primarily focused on operations roles.

7 tech tools I regret not using sooner

We live in an incredible time, where technology and tools provide unique opportunities for us to increase the efficiency of our businesses. If you’re serious about growing your business, the tools and technology mentioned here offer a great way to scale faster.

7 words you should never, ever say during negotiations

There are thousands of reasons deals go wrong, but these seven seemingly innocuous words often cause negotiations to fall apart. Eliminate these words from your negotiation vocabulary! You’ll be the stronger, more confident real estate agent at the table, trainer and author Bernice Ross writes.

13 essential apps for real estate agents in 2023

Canva; Craig C. Rowe

Inman collated 13 proptechs that can help agents be better at the day-to-day, which only leads to a better business in the years to come.

Barbara Corcoran under fire for ‘I love firing people on Friday’ remark

The “Shark Tank” star has received criticism for her seemingly gleeful remarks about terminating employees at the end of the week while making an appearance on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast.

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
