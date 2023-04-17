The “Shark Tank” star has received criticism for her seemingly gleeful remarks about terminating employees at the end of the week while making an appearance on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast.

Barbara Corcoran, founder of The Corcoran Group and star of ABC’s Shark Tank, is in hot water after she admitted to enjoying the act of firing employees.

A clip from December of the investor and entrepreneur appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast has resurfaced and conjured up public ire for her comments on how she handles terminating employees.

“What I would love to do is call someone into my office on Friday,” Corcoran explained. “I love firing people on Friday. I would stop by someone’s desk on a Wednesday and say, ‘Hey, would you have any time, sometime on Friday?’ They should have heard about the rumors … I couldn’t wait till they came in to fire them!”

A TikTok with highlights of the episode shared by host Steven Bartlett has garnered 2.2 million views and 800-plus comments.

During the episode, Corcoran clarifies that she especially takes issue with having negative people around the office.

“I picked out individuals who were negative, and my attitude toward the negative person was they were ruining my good kids,” Corcoran said. “Because people who are negative have to have somebody else to be negative with them — they gotta talk to somebody.”

Corcoran further clarified that she was not referring to individuals who offer constructive feedback.

“I’m not talking about people who tell you what you’re doing wrong,” Corcoran said. “They’re invaluable, so that you can get better. I’m talking about chronic complainers and negative people, you gotta get rid of them.”

Corcoran added that she also tends to avoid telling employees she fires the exact reason for their termination, other than, “I don’t know, you just don’t fit the company.”

Inman did not receive a response to a request for comment from Corcoran’s PR reps before press time.

In a reshared clip of Corcoran’s remarks, many TikTok users fired back at Corcoran for her exuberant attitude toward firing employees.

“One should NEVER be giddy about firing people,” user Steven Brown1073 said. “I’ve been a business leader for 15+ years. This is the one thing I hate.”

“99% of the time the corp creates the negative culture,” TikTok user Kevin Cosgrave wrote.

“If they’re negative you might want to reflect on yourself,” TikToker Uber Man Tampa said.

“I wonder where she keeps the Dalmatian skin coat,” TikTok user Bradley Green wondered, referencing 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella De Vil.

“Someone that joyful and excited to fire people is on a power trip, pure and simple,” user Enjex Bajhiri said.

Still, some TikTokers agreed with Corcoran’s philosophy.

“Awesome!! More negative people should receive this life lesson!!” TikTok user G-Mack39 wrote.

“This is 100 true,” TikTok user3562090580623 said. “The negative Nelly can ruin for everyone! If you want to be negative — leave the company!”

“As an office manager, I concur,” said TikTok user facechach.

“I relate to this too much,” said TikTok user Jess | Financial Literacy, in response to Bartlett’s teaser TikTok. “You have to be a fighter in a male dominated industry. Go @Barbara Corcoran go!”

“She is my new role model,” wrote TikTok user Mel Nunes.

Corcoran founded The Corcoran Group in 1973 with a $1,000 loan from her then-boyfriend Ramon Simone. In 2001, she sold the company for $66 million to NRT.

