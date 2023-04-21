The brokerage is recruiting agents and regional directors from the military community to help launch the Compass Military Division in July.

As Compass attempts to claw its way toward profitability, it’s laying the groundwork for a new line of service — real estate agents hailing from the military community, working for the military community.

The brokerage notified agents and employees on Tuesday about the formation of the new Compass Military Division, according to an internal announcement obtained by RealTrends.

The team of real estate agents will draw from a combination of veterans, active-duty military members, spouses of military members and agents experienced in the Veterans Affairs transaction process, RealTrends reports.

Retired Navy Senior Chief Todd Armstrong and active-duty Naval officer Michael Nyland will head up the effort for Compass.

Armstrong described the new push as “a passion project” for him and Nyland.

“We wanted to create a division led by veterans to service our military community as we know first-hand how the military operates,” Armstrong said in the announcement. “What better way to do this than to have a Realtor that has worn the uniform, walked in their boots and served our country.”

Compass is actively signing up members and regional directors, Armstrong said. It’s aiming to launch the new division in July.

Beyond the goal of providing real estate services to the military community, Armstrong said he hopes Compass Military Division will be a full support system for military families to help them navigate the VA loan process.

One emphasis of the program will be to teach clients about how to use their benefits to build a real estate portfolio and build wealth.

