Over the past few weeks, Inman has reported on artificial intelligence chatbots, image generators and various other tools that promise to revolutionize the world we live in.

These tools are already having an impact on real estate, and that impact is likely to grow quickly as the tools themselves advance and as more people learn to use them. And in that light, we were curious: Can most people tell the difference between content generated by a bot and content generated by a human?

To find out, we created the quiz below, which includes questions that pair AI content with text and images produced by actual people. Click through to test yourself and find out if you can spot the bots.

