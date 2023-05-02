Inman Access classes are a great way to stay up to date on the latest trends in the industry. Watchable on any device and at any time, you can expand your knowledge as a real estate professional and stay ahead of the competition. This week’s featured video highlights AI technologies and how agents and real estate professionals can utilize tools like ChatGPT to their advantage.

Are you curious about how the latest AI technology will impact the real estate industry? Look no further than Kent Czechowski, chief data scientist at OJO Labs, and Inman reporter Jim Dalrymple II in their latest discussion on the powerful influence of AI technologies.

The buzz surrounding ChatGPT, a cutting-edge AI technology, is at an all-time high as it begins to be integrated into real estate and real estate tech products. Leveraging tools like ChatGPT can be beneficial in various ways, such as generating listing descriptions and images, improving productivity and enhancing the customer experience.

Join Inman Access to watch the video above to hear more from Czechowski for a better understanding of the relationship between AI and real estate.

