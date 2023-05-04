Described as “one to watch” by Douglas Elliman Executive Chairman Howard Lorber, Middleton will operate out of Douglas Elliman’s flagship office in Manhattan, Inman has learned exclusively.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Taylor Middleton, a top-producing New York City agent, is jumping from Serhant to Douglas Elliman, the brokerage told Inman exclusively.

Middleton, who specializes in luxury sales throughout TriBeCa, West Village and the Upper East Side in Manhattan, will now operate out of Douglas Elliman’s flagship 575 Madison Ave. office.

“I am thrilled to join a powerhouse firm like Douglas Elliman,” Middleton said in a statement. “Not only will its first-class resources in technology, marketing and public relations enable me to better serve my clients, but also its global network and partnership with Knight Frank will empower me to further expand my business and market reach.”

Middleton saw her sales volume surpass $35 million in 2022, thanks in part to recent sales including a $7.28 million deal at 565 Broome St., and a $5.2 million transaction at 181 Hudson St. She was also the listing agent alongside Ryan Serhant for the penthouse at 270 Broadway, which served as a set piece on the latest season of HBO’s Succession as Shiv Roy’s pad.

Middleton has worked with Serhant since 2021. Previously, she served at Compass and Corcoran, where she worked for six years.

“Taylor is one to watch in New York City’s luxury sector, and her impressive track record speaks for itself,” Douglas Elliman Executive Chairman Howard Lorber said in a statement. “We look forward to helping her grow and build her brand at Elliman.”

Middleton has positioned herself as an expert in the emerging field of wellness real estate, which puts personal health and wellness at the center of the home, and is factored into things like design and construction and services and amenities.

Middleton also serves clients in the Hamptons market and will soon expand into South Florida, according to Douglas Elliman.

“We are thrilled to welcome Taylor to the Elliman community,” said Scott Durkin, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty. “Her business acumen and dedication to excellence make Taylor a great addition to Elliman which boasts a culture rich in connectivity and entrepreneurialism.”

Email Ben Verde