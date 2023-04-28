Are you a Kendall, Roman, Shiv or Connor? Are you a shark, a minnow, a beast or a black sheep who might win it all? Take the quiz to find out.

Do you know your Succession characters? From the moment the Roy family’s tale begins to unfold, America was all in. With the patriarch Logan pulling the strings among his marionette children — Kendall, Roman, Shiv, and Connor — viewers are hooked to the drama as they thrive, connive, plot, scheme, turn on family members, all in hopes of one day taking over the family’s multibillion-dollar media conglomerate.

The hit series marked its finale last week, and if you love ambition, drama and business, you won’t be disappointed. From the creative antics to the strategic moves to the absolute betrayals — no spoilers here — you may be thinking art is imitating life while enjoying your favorite munchies on the couch.

Are you a shark, a minnow, a beast or a black sheep who might win it all? Click below to take the quiz.



Rachael Hite is a former agent, a business development specialist, fair housing advocate, copy editor, and is currently perfecting her long game selling homes in a retirement community in Northern Virginia. You can connect with her about life, marketing, and business on Instagram