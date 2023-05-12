In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

As a real estate agent in today’s world, we know you juggle a lot of responsibilities. Between working with clients, managing administrative tasks, and staying up to date on market trends, it can be easy to get bogged down with time-consuming tasks that don’t really contribute to your bottom line.

In other words, there are plenty of “time sucks” that real estate agents can’t seem to ignore.

Time management is something that is easy to do, but difficult to master, which is why so many agents find themselves getting sucked into the following time traps so often:

1. Social media

There’s no denying that social media is a great way to connect with potential clients and market properties, but it can also be a massive time suck. It’s easy to get lost in scrolling through Instagram or watching YouTube videos, and before you know it, you’ve wasted an hour (or more).

To avoid this, set limits on your social media usage. Schedule specific times of the day to check your accounts, respond to messages and engage with your followers, and stick to them like glue.

2. Email

Email is an essential communication tool for real estate agents, but it can also be a massive distraction. It’s easy to get bogged down in responding to emails, and before you know it, half your day is gone. To avoid this, set specific times of the day to check and respond to emails. Consider using tools like Boomerang or Inbox Pause to help you manage your inbox more effectively.

3. Meetings

We’ve all been in a meeting that dragged, or “could have been an email” — and all you could think was, “I have better things to do.” While necessary in our business, they can take up a significant amount of your time.

Consider setting up virtual meetings or phone calls instead of in-person meetings to save on travel time, and make sure that each meeting has a clear purpose and agenda. If you can, set a “hard stop” time for your meetings so everyone can stay on task and finish on time.

4. Procrastination

It’s easy to put off important tasks, especially if you’re feeling overwhelmed or don’t know where to start. However, avoiding the big tasks that you don’t enjoy can be a massive time suck, and it can leave you feeling stressed and unproductive. To combat procrastination, break down large tasks into smaller, more manageable ones. Then, set specific deadlines for each task and hold yourself accountable to them.

Try to knock out the one that stresses you the most early in the day so it’s not dragging on you for hours. Consider using a productivity tool like Trello or Asana to help you stay organized and on-task.

5. Multitasking

Many real estate agents are guilty of trying to do too much at once. However, multitasking can actually be counterproductive and lead to lower quality work. Instead, try to focus on one task at a time and give it your full attention. Turn off distractions like email notifications and phone alerts, and use a productivity technique like the Pomodoro Technique to help you stay on track.

6. Administrative tasks

Another major time suck for real estate agents is those little (and sometimes big) administrative tasks that need to be done. While these tasks are necessary, they can often take up a lot of your valuable time. The best way to deal with administrative tasks is to delegate them to an assistant or a virtual assistant. This will allow you to focus on your core tasks and will free up more time for you to meet with buyers and sellers.

7. DIY marketing

Marketing your real estate services is essential, but trying to do it all yourself can be a major time suck. From designing flyers and updating your website to creating social media posts and writing blog content, marketing can be a full-time job on its own.

To avoid getting bogged down in marketing tasks, consider outsourcing some of the work to a professional marketing agency. This will allow you to focus on your core strengths as a real estate agent while still getting the word out about your services.

Time-management tips for real estate agents

You probably recognized a few time-sucking activities that you may be guilty of, but how can you move past them to use your time more effectively?

Set clear goals: Real estate agents should set clear goals for each day, week and month. They should prioritize their tasks based on the goals they have set and work towards achieving them.

Create a schedule: This is a must, and the best way to keep yourself on track each day. Block off time for all the important tasks you need to complete, including client meetings, property viewings, follow-up calls, and administrative work.

Use technology: Technology tools like a CRM system, scheduling software and virtual assistant services can be used to manage your workload more efficiently. This will help save you time and focus on the most important tasks.

Delegate tasks: Delegate tasks that do not require your direct involvement (like administrative work or data entry) to virtual assistants or administrative staff. This will free up your time to focus on more important tasks.

Avoid multitasking: Instead of trying to do everything at once, focus on completing one task at a time. This will help you stay focused and reduce the risk of errors or mistakes, which make you look unprofessional or incompetent.

Managing time effectively as a real estate agent is essential for success in this industry. By tackling these common time sucks head-on and implementing strategies to streamline your day-to-day tasks, you can make the most of your time and increase your productivity. By doing so, you can make the most of your time, save your sanity and achieve success in your real estate career.