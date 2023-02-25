Whether you are a real estate enthusiast, an aspiring homeowner or simply in the mood for some home design inspiration, these YouTube channels are sure to keep you entertained and informed.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

YouTube is a great source for home tours, showcasing luxurious and unique homes around the world. In 2023, you can enjoy a plethora of channels that offer virtual home tours, real estate advice, and inspiration for decorating your own home. Here are 23 home tour channels you should watch in 2023.

AD is the international authority on design and architecture. AD provides exclusive access to the world’s most beautiful homes and the fascinating people who live in them, bringing its audience a wealth of information on architecture and interior design, art and antiques, travel destinations and extraordinary products. Celebrity homeowners open their doors and provide in-depth tours of their private residences.

Have you ever been curious about how people live in tiny houses and how they got started? This channel highlights the adventures of people around the world living in tiny homes and their journey to downsizing and embracing a minimalist lifestyle.

Yilmazer, Mikey and team have achieved the pinnacle of luxury home tours; their channel features the most expansive list of tours of the most exclusive properties around the world. The attention to detail and quality of tours is unmatched in the industry.

Ex-team member on Million Dollar Listing NYC, actor and now influencer, Erik Conover tours a large variety of properties both in New York and internationally. This channel grew quickly and now is one of the most viewed home tour channels on YouTube.

Eccentric entrepreneurs “Producer Michael” and Adam have created their own version of the lifestyles of the rich and famous. Together they tour mansions and look at watches and supercars. Follow along as they tour properties in LA and beyond.

Are you a fan of Ryan Serhant from Million Dollar Listing New York? If so, you’ll enjoy watching these channels that his team has built featuring luxurious properties for sale and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his daily life.

The Luxury Home Show is the leading place to watch luxury home tours in the United Kingdom. This channel is a great contrast to US-based tours that tend to feature newer, more modern homes.

Hosts Tyler and Jaden of Propertygrams travel North America to give viewers exclusive access to some of the most beautiful luxury homes on the market. They’ve built up a loyal following of 288,000 subscribers who keep coming back every week for their tours.

With over a decade of experience collaborating with the nation’s top brokerages, developers, hotel brands and Realtors, Become Legendary is the leading lifestyle-driven content and video production company for the real estate and hospitality industries. Their YouTube channel is a curated playlist of some of the most stunning properties.

Josh Altman, of Million Dollar Listing LA fame, is one of the most well-known and reputable real estate agents globally. His channel features luxury property tours in LA and around the world. The most watched video with over 3.8 million views is a tour of a $45 million mansion featuring a Kobe Bryant basketball court.

Based out of Miami, Matouk showcases home tours of some of the most luxurious homes, giving you a glimpse into the high-end real estate market. His approach to touring properties makes you feel like you’re right there with him.

The Maro brothers are based out of Marbella, Spain, and feature luxury properties on their channel. They’ve been sharing property tours on YouTube since 2019 with around 13 million views. If you like modern European homes, this is the channel for you.

Jacob Pasmore appears to be Enes Yilmazer’s protégé in the LA area. His channel is rapidly approaching 100,000 subscribers and posts luxury home tours weekly. Follow along if you want to see multi-million dollar properties with the latest design finishes and trends.

Darren Kriz is a Los Angeles-based real estate agent licensed with Revel Real Estate who shares unique and luxurious homes in LA. YouTube has helped Kriz grow his business and has helped position him as a local expert.

Brad McCallum is a real estate agent based in Calgary, Alberta, and on his channel he shares virtual home tours of various properties for sale in the area. He offers expert advice on the Calgary real estate market, including tips on buying and selling homes, as well as insights into current trends in the industry.

Christophe Choo has been doing videos since long before it became popular. He vlogs about the Beverly Hills area, sharing home tours and insights on the market. Viewers enjoy his neighborhood tours and deep knowledge of the history of the area and homes in Beverly Hills.

Based out of Texas, Norma Vargas has been consistently sharing tours of new homes in her area since 2019 and has rapidly gained a following on YouTube. With 32,000 subscribers and over 8 million views, she is inspirational for anyone who wants to become the local expert and get found online.

Designer Home Tours is a channel dedicated to showcasing the most beautiful interior design in the US today and sharing ideas and insights from America’s top design professionals. You’ll get a look inside some of the top luxury real estate in the country and go behind the scenes with the people who created it.

Jason Pierce’s channel features virtual tours of homes in northern New Jersey, providing a close-up look at the architecture, design and lifestyle in this beautiful region. The most popular videos are of mega-mansions including one tour with 2.4 million views in the last four years.

This real estate group based out of Nashville, Tennessee, showcases luxury new construction homes in the area. Together Sam and Brandon have gotten over 3 million views on their channel, averaging 25,000-plus views per video with just under 18,000 subscribers.

The Boutique Real Estate Group has been on the cutting edge of listing videos, and their channel features luxury homes and high-end real estate properties across Southern California. Raj Qsar provides valuable insights into the local real estate market, as well as tips for buying and selling luxury homes. The channel’s high-quality videos feature stunning visuals and detailed property tours, making it an excellent resource for anyone looking to explore the Southern California luxury real estate market.

Full disclosure: This is my own channel, which focuses on smart homes and home automation technology plus tours of homes equipped with the latest smart home devices, ranging from voice-activated assistants and smart thermostats to smart lighting and security systems. Here I provide in-depth explanations of each home’s smart features and their benefits, as well as insights into the latest trends in the smart home industry. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or simply curious about the latest advancements in home automation, Smart Home Tours is an informative and engaging channel to follow.

Based out of Winnipeg, Peters is a comedic legend and DIY video enthusiast. While he may not have as many subscribers or views, and certainly isn’t showing multi-million dollar properties, his tours are entertaining and engaging, proving you don’t need to spend a ton of money to create great content.

Whether you are a real estate enthusiast, an aspiring homeowner or simply in the mood for some home design inspiration, these YouTube channels are sure to keep you entertained and informed. So, sit back, relax and get ready to be transported to some of the most beautiful and stylish homes in the world.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.