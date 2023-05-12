In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.
NAR chief economist: ‘The Fed made a mistake’
At the Realtors Legislative Meetings’ Residential Economic Issues and Trends Forum, Lawrence Yun predicted total home sales would bottom out this year before ticking up in 2024.
NAR membership dues would rise with inflation under new proposal
To cover an expected budget deficit, the National Association of Realtors’ Finance Committee has proposed aligning dues with the Consumer Price Index, increasing the likelihood of annual hikes.
15 contract mistakes that need to stop now
Solid communication, attention to detail and a willingness to go the extra mile are all necessary to create a well-thought-out contract package.
7 ways another recession will shape a generation of real estate agents
This is the season where the strong will get stronger. Do the work and you will be one of the ones who comes out stronger on the other side.
