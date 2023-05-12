In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

NAR chief economist: ‘The Fed made a mistake’

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun at the Realtors Legislative Meetings Residential Economic Issues and Trends Forum on May 9, 2023

At the Realtors Legislative Meetings’ Residential Economic Issues and Trends Forum, Lawrence Yun predicted total home sales would bottom out this year before ticking up in 2024.

NAR membership dues would rise with inflation under new proposal

To cover an expected budget deficit, the National Association of Realtors’ Finance Committee has proposed aligning dues with the Consumer Price Index, increasing the likelihood of annual hikes.

15 contract mistakes that need to stop now

Solid communication, attention to detail and a willingness to go the extra mile are all necessary to create a well-thought-out contract package.

7 ways another recession will shape a generation of real estate agents

This is the season where the strong will get stronger. Do the work and you will be one of the ones who comes out stronger on the other side.

NAR votes to raise membership dues in alignment with inflation

To cover an expected budget deficit, the National Association of Realtors' Finance Committee has proposed aligning dues with the Consumer Price Index, increasing the likelihood of annual hikes.

×