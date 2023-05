In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

This video was shared here with the permission of Mike DelPrete for Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.

In last week’s earnings calls, companies touted their AI integrations as proof that they’re on the cutting edge. Mike DelPrete looks at the promise — and the hype — surrounding AI and ChatGPT and examines how much of the talk is really relevant to the way real estate agents will do business in the future.

Where things get interesting, according to DelPrete, is when companies use unique and proprietary datasets and gear their AI offerings toward helping real estate agents do their jobs better. Here he breaks out the consumer-facing and agent-facing iterations of artificial intelligence and how the home search process may be revolutionized by this technology.