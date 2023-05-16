In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Are you feeling stuck in your business and running on fumes? You aren’t alone. You’re likely bursting with ideas, goals and ways to achieve them. Inman Connect is the perfect place and time to brainstorm new ideas, and a “creative sprint” can help you EXECUTE. We’ve got you covered!

Here are 6 easy steps to recharging with a creative sprint at Inman Connect Las Vegas:

Step 1: Set a goal: One week before Inman Connect, identify the goal you want to achieve through the creative sprint. It could be to develop a new content or video marketing strategy, add a new tool or technology, identify new investment or recruitment opportunities, or even find solutions or people to innovate through business challenges. Pick ONE goal and know the desired result.

Step 2: Assemble your sprint team: Work with your network to identify team members, speakers, sessions, accountability partners or other attendees who can bring unique perspectives, skills and expertise to the project.

Step 3: Create a simple 10-day sprint plan: Dedicate four to five days leading up to Inman Connect to the creative sprint, but reserve the five days after for EXECUTION. Create a plan for the sprint, including a timeline and required resources. Specific goals require specific planning.

Step 4: Attend Inman Connect Las Vegas: Enjoy the event and remember your sprint. Use this opportunity to gather insights, ideas and inspiration that you can bring back to the creative sprint.

Step 5: Idea lunch or dinner: Get your team or partners together and celebrate before the event ends. Share the valuable lessons you’ve learned.

Step 6: Follow up and implement — get your creative team together and ideate your way to success. Keep an open mind and freely ideate, even if the ideas feel “out of the box.” Capture and record ideas, insights and feedback throughout the process. Create your deployment plan and start implementing your chosen ideas and strategies.

Remember: Creativity is fire; copies are smoke. Stay lit! (Hint: To keep your business lit, use Inman Connect as your fuel.) See you there.

