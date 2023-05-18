Now streaming new Inman Access classes! Join us as industry experts discuss strategies on how to create a name for yourself in the luxury marketplace and the vital role of community building for your clients.

Watch now…

8 Steps to Break Into The Luxury Market

Renowned LA broker Anthony Marguleas, founder of Amalfi Estates, shares how to effectively define luxury within your specific market and leverage your expertise, knowledge and unique value proposition to make a powerful entrance into the luxury space.

How To Turn Your Sphere Into Your Community

Establishing a client “community” is a key component for successful agents. But how can you unleash the power of connection and transform your “sphere of influence” into a community that you build around yourself? Joseph Rand, BPP, along with Nicole Lopez of Mark Dimas Properties and Tanin Teston of The Teston Team, eXp Realty, discuss how to position yourself as a pillar in your community for current, past and future clients.

Whether you’re a seasoned real estate professional, just starting your journey or somewhere in the middle, Inman Access provides you with the tools and knowledge you need to thrive in today’s dynamic market. Elevate your skills and stay ahead of industry trends with Inman Access, available on any device, anytime, anywhere.

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
