New Inman Access class now streaming. Tune into this must-watch video on any device, anytime, anywhere and dive into strategies for success and advice from top-performers.

In today’s fiercely competitive real estate market, securing listings requires a strategic approach and a deep understanding of both traditional and modern methods of the business. In today’s class, Jordan Cohen, RE/MAX ONE, and Santiago Arana, The Agency, sit down with Katie Kossev of The Kossev Group, to dive into the tactics they employ to outshine the competition and secure listings.

Some key methods that Cohen and Arana discuss include going back to the basics, for example: door knocking, using mailers and geographical farming. Alongside these topics, this panel also sheds light on the importance of perfecting your listing presentations by discussing key ideas and strategies to stand out and form connections with your clients.

If you are in pursuit of winning listings in today’s market, this class is a must-watch. Unlock the video above plus an entire library of expert-led classes designed to educate and inspire. Join Inman Access today.

Subscribe now